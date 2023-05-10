Op-Ed: The risks and costs of cyberattacks Written by









By Patrick Chown, owner and president of The Network Installers

With the increasing digitalization of maritime operations, the industry is becoming more connected than ever before. While technological advancements have led to significant improvements in efficiency and safety, they have also introduced new vulnerabilities that put the marine industry at risk of cyberattacks. This article will discuss the potential risks and costs associated with cyberattacks in the marine industry, as well as the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for industry players.

The Cost of Cyberattacks

As shipping companies embrace digital technologies to optimize operations and enhance communications, cyberattacks targeting the maritime sector have become more frequent and sophisticated. Some common attack methodologies include phishing attacks, ransomware, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), and attack on Industrial control systems (ICS).

Cyberattacks can have financial and operational costs for your business and they can be staggering. The different types of costs include:

Financial losses: Cyberattacks can result in significant financial losses due to operational downtime, loss of cargo, and ransom payments. The indirect costs, such as reputational damage and loss of business, can also have long-lasting effects on a company’s bottom line.

Regulatory penalties: Organizations that fail to implement adequate cybersecurity measures or comply with industry regulations may face hefty fines and legal consequences.

Repair and recovery costs: Companies hit by cyber-attacks often incur substantial costs related to system repairs, data recovery, and implementing additional security measures to prevent future attacks.

Increased insurance premiums: Following a cyberattack, a company may face higher insurance premiums due to increased risk perception and the potential for future incidents.

Defending Against Cyber Threats

To mitigate the risks and costs of cyberattacks, maritime organizations must adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity. Key steps to bolster cybersecurity in the marine industry include:

Robust cybersecurity policies and procedures: Companies should establish and enforce comprehensive cybersecurity policies that cover all aspects of their operations, from network infrastructure to employee training and incident response plans.

Assessing and updating security measures: Maritime organizations should conduct regular risk assessments and update their cybersecurity measures to address emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

Ensuring secure communications: Secure communication channels, such as encrypted email and messaging services, should be employed to protect sensitive information and minimize the risk of phishing attacks.

Employee training and awareness: Employees at all levels should be educated about the risks of cyberattacks and trained in best practices for identifying and reporting suspicious activities.

Collaborating with industry partners and authorities: Sharing information about cyber threats and best practices with other maritime stakeholders can help build a stronger collective defense against cyber-attacks in the industry.

Investing in advanced security technologies: Deploying advanced security solutions, such as intrusion detection systems, endpoint protection, and network segmentation, can help maritime organizations proactively identify and address potential cyber threats.

Adopting industry standards and frameworks: Embracing internationally recognized cybersecurity standards and frameworks, such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) guidelines, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and the ISO/IEC 27001 standard, can help companies ensure a comprehensive and consistent approach to managing cybersecurity risks.

Developing incident response plans: A well-defined incident response plan can significantly reduce the impact of a cyberattack and accelerate recovery efforts. Organizations should establish clear protocols for detecting, containing, and resolving cybersecurity incidents.

Wrapping up …

The risks and costs associated with cyber-attacks in the marine industry are substantial, underscoring the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for organizations operating in this critical sector. By taking proactive steps to assess and address potential vulnerabilities, implementing strong security policies and procedures, and fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness, maritime companies can better protect their valuable assets and ensure the ongoing safety and efficiency of their operations.

Patrick Chown is the owner and president of the network installation company, The Network Installers. The Network Installers specializes in network cabling installation, structured cabling, voice and data, audio/visual, commercial Wi-Fi, and fiber optic installation for industrial and commercial facilities.