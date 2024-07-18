Op-Ed: Shoring up shore power connections

By Dr. Andreas Bodén, CTO, PowerCell Group

Shore power infrastructure in ports is currently limited, and when multiple ships try to connect at once it can easily require more power than the port grid can offer today, but there is a resilient and sustainable alternative available, says Dr. Andreas Bodén, Chief Technology Officer of PowerCell Group.

Ships are still mainly powered by their auxiliary engines when berthed in ports. These auxiliaries provide energy while the main engines are shut down; cruise ships especially have high energy demands to maintain their hotel operations when docked. These engines provide reliable energy at a relatively low cost while a vessel is docked, however, they are typically powered by oil-based marine fuels.

The inconvenient truth is that these auxiliary engines emit significant amounts of local air pollution often near highly populated areas. These include Nitrogen oxides (NOx), Sulphur oxides (SOx), and particulate matter (PM) such as black carbon which can be harmful to human health. They also emit carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions which significantly contribute to climate change.

The ITF / OECD estimates that approximately 230 million people are directly exposed to the GHG emissions of the world’s most polluting ports. Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) analyses that 39 million people in the United States alone live near ports. In the UK, a report from Transport & Environment (T&E) highlighted that major ports have seen a dramatic rise in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and calculates that the engines of ships at berth produce more NOx than all of the cars in the port city combined.

Regulators have also woken up to this major source of local air pollution and of maritime GHG emissions. As part of the European Commission’s FuelEU Maritime regulations, as of 2030, it will become an obligation for container and passenger ships greater than or equal to 5,000 gross tonnes (GT) to use shore power supplies for all electricity needs while moored in major EU ports.

Unfortunately, it is not as simple as upgrading the grid infrastructure in ports. Grid power is often derived from fossil fuels—meaning the ultimate GHG emissions problem is not properly addressed. Additionally, expanding the capacity and subscriptions for grid power can take a long time, be costly and require coordination from various stakeholders with competing commercial incentives.

Moreover, climate change is creating higher frequency adverse weather events. Hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, for example, have become regular causes of blackouts which delay port operations and impact wider supply chains. Solving this challenge requires power sources that are not only sustainable but also resilient.

So, what is one of the solutions to the shore power conundrum? Containerized fuel cells can provide an independent ‘off-grid’ clean energy source; adding a layer of resilience if, for example, the grid is unstable or goes down, or to stabilize power supplies during peak times for demand. By supporting this “peak shaving” they can also lower ports’ energy costs.

These fuel cell solutions can be modular and scaled up to approximately 1MW—meaning they can play a significant role in expanding port shore power infrastructure. Fuel cells can also be used onboard vessels today, allowing for consistent and interoperable equipment both onboard and onshore. And, perhaps most importantly, fuel cells using green hydrogen produce zero GHG emissions on a full lifecycle basis, as well as zero local emissions of SOx, NOx or PM. In fact, even when using other e-fuels via reformer technology, fuel cells achieve a major reduction in GHG and local emissions—adding fuel flexibility and optionality.

The current inadequacy of shore power infrastructure both in ports and onboard ships is increasingly being recognized in the headlines and by regulators. However, there are technological solutions available today to tackle this major marine emissions challenge. Off-grid energy solutions, such as fuel cells, can not only eliminate GHG and harmful local emissions but also reinforce ports’ shore power infrastructure. It’s time to invest in resilient and sustainable shore power solutions right now.