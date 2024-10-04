Op-Ed: Optimizing maritime efficiency through data insights Written by









By Iebum Shin, Data Analytics Lead, Houlder

As the maritime industry evolves, a range of efficiency technologies—spanning rigid wing sails to air lubrication systems—are being touted as key solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving operational efficiency. However, the real challenge lies in assessing their impact, determining their value, and integrating them effectively into existing fleets. Data analytics, according to Iebum Shin, Data Analytics Lead at Houlder, is the linchpin in this process, enabling informed decisions and fostering trust between shipowners and technology providers.

The maritime industry’s push for decarbonization is not just a technical challenge but also a data-driven one. The success of any efficiency technology hinges on accurate, real-time operational data. Yet, many shipowners face a critical obstacle—a lack of access to high-quality performance data. Without this data, it is difficult to make sound investment decisions or evaluate the true potential of emerging technologies.

Recent insights from Houlder’s qualitative decarbonization survey highlight this gap, revealing that the absence of reliable data impedes the adoption of promising technologies. While industry players are eager to transition to greener practices, a structured, data-focused approach is needed to guide them through this complex landscape.

Closing the data gap

Addressing the data deficit requires shipowners and technology providers to collaborate closely. For shipowners, the focus must shift from looking for quick fixes to adopting a comprehensive, long-term strategy. This involves gathering and analyzing real-world data on vessel performance under diverse operating conditions—such as different routes, cargo types, and weather patterns—to identify the best technologies for their specific needs.

Moreover, transparency is essential. Technology providers need to share performance data openly to prove their solutions’ effectiveness, building trust among potential adopters. In cases where there is reluctance from providers, independent intermediaries can step in to verify the data and provide shipowners with the confidence to proceed with investments.

Driving progress

Efficiency technologies are rapidly advancing, from fuel cells and batteries to energy-saving devices like Flettner rotors and waste heat recovery systems. These innovations hold the potential to not only reduce emissions but also achieve significant fuel savings, contributing to the industry’s long-term decarbonization goals.

At the same time, the regulatory environment is becoming increasingly stringent. Initiatives such as the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and the International Maritime Organization’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (IMO CII) are pushing shipowners to adopt more sustainable practices. These regulations, combined with rising carbon costs, further strengthen the business case for efficiency technologies.

That said, the adoption of new technologies should be driven by a thorough understanding of each ship’s operational profile. Variables such as vessel type, speed, fuel type, and sea conditions can dramatically affect emissions, making it crucial to assess technologies in the context of real-world performance. With detailed data analytics, shipowners can identify patterns across their fleets, guiding technology selection and investment decisions more effectively.

Looking ahead at maritime efficiency

While alternative fuels continue to dominate discussions around maritime sustainability, maritime efficiency technologies offer an immediate, actionable path forward. To fully unlock their potential, the industry must prioritize data-driven decision-making and foster a culture of transparency and collaboration. By doing so, shipowners can confidently adopt solutions that not only align with regulatory demands but also drive long-term operational efficiency and sustainability.

The maritime sector stands at a critical juncture where the effective use of data can determine the speed and success of its decarbonization journey. Through rigorous analysis, open collaboration, and a focus on real-world performance, the industry can chart a clearer course toward a sustainable future.