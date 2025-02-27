Op-Ed: Digitalization for better asset performance management Written by









By Ilari Leinonen, Product Owner, Elomatic

The maritime industry is currently navigating a period of transformation, which is driven by increasingly stringent regulatory frameworks and an industry-wide push towards decarbonization. With these factors in mind, ship owners and operators are under more scrutiny than ever before. Heightened stakeholder pressure has meant that the shipping industry has had to double down on energy efficiency, which means it is vital that more immediate operational measures and innovative digital solutions are leveraged to support regulatory compliance. This shift towards digitalization is reshaping how maritime operations are managed, from energy efficiency to maintenance practices.

The digital transformation in maritime operations

Despite the maritime industry generating vast amounts of operational, commercial, and environmental data, it has lagged significantly behind other industries in embracing more modern and sophisticated digital solutions. For years, maritime operations have relied on outdated systems that fail to capitalize on the potential of modern technologies when it comes to accessing, utilizing, and sharing data, which in turn, compounds busy workloads and increases the amount of time that crew members have to spend on non-essential tasks.

This digital shift is happening at a critical juncture, as the industry faces the urgent challenge of addressing the climate crisis. The pressure to improve energy efficiency comes from multiple fronts, including regulatory bodies, external stakeholders, and the need to address the fact that scalable alternative fuels are still decades away. In light of these pressures, the introduction of sophisticated digital solutions is key to supporting more immediate improvements in operational efficiency, which will make a vital contribution to ship owners and operator’s decarbonization efforts as the industry transitions to more sustainable practices.

To address these challenges, Elomatic, an international marine engineering and consultancy firm, has partnered with Silo AI (part of AMD), one of Europe’s largest AI laboratories, to develop the Aura Asset Performance Management (APM) system. This platform represents a 360-degree platform that uses data to make sense of asset management, providing data-driven insights that can support accurate decision making in areas such as resource and inventory management, more efficient planning and scheduling, as well as real-time tracking of maintenance tasks.

The evolution of modern asset performance management

Current maintenance practices in the maritime industry rely heavily on computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), which are often viewed as regulatory obligations rather than tools to improve operational performance. As a result, these processes are frequently reduced to tick-box exercises, limiting their potential to contribute to efficiency gains. However, with a change in approach, these systems could become valuable tools for optimizing operations with minimal intervention.

By embracing the copious amounts of data available from both crew inputs and equipment sensors, maintenance management can shift to a more dynamic, data-driven processes. Traditional maintenance management holds to a rigid schedule, requiring interventions at fixed intervals in order to prepare against the advent of costly breakdowns. Aura seeks to optimize maintenance schedules, by producing clean, accurate, and accessible sensor data that provides a clear picture of exactly where maintenance is required, and when.

While sensor data is a key component, it is only part of the solution. An optimized maintenance strategy must also incorporate manual inputs, equipment history, and usage patterns. This holistic approach aims to minimize unnecessary interventions, reduce downtime, and enhance safety while improving overall operational performance.

The role of Aura in maritime sustainability

Aura represents a step forward in the digital transformation of maritime asset management. By leveraging advanced AI technologies, Aura will enable operators to make data-driven decisions that enhance operational efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve overall performance. One of its key strengths lies in its ability to process vast amounts of data and provide actionable insights in real-time. This allows operators to optimize vessel routing, manage inventory more effectively, and ensure that maintenance is performed when needed, rather than based on predetermined schedules.

Aura combines Elomatic’s expertise with Silo AI’s advanced capabilities in artificial intelligence and data analysis. This partnership has resulted in the next generation of Asset Performance Management, that seamlessly integrates with existing ship systems, providing a user-friendly platform for managing assets across an owners and operator’s fleet.

Aura’s ability to process data from multiple sources, including engine sensors, enables proactive maintenance planning, resource allocation, and supply chain management. Aura helps ship owners and operators to avoid costly downtime and improve resource utilization, ultimately driving operational efficiencies and reducing costs.

A new era of AI-driven maritime operations

As technology continues to evolve, incorporating smart systems into maritime operations promises to support even greater enhancements in operational efficiency. The delivery of clean and accessible data insight will support improved decision-making capabilities, enhanced resource management, and ultimately more efficient operations for both onshore and offshore teams. AI, as a phenomenon, is poised to offer a new generation of tools and processes that can optimize and improve operations, even in the maritime sector. By integrating AI into systems like Aura will not only help to optimize vessel operations but also supports the industry in meeting its environmental obligations by supporting the reduction of carbon emissions and energy consumption.

The maritime industry is now entering a new era, where digital transformation and AI technologies are changing the industry’s approach to day-to-day operations. By embracing these innovations, the industry can enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and contribute to a more sustainable future. As the industry continues to evolve, tools like Aura will play a pivotal role in helping ship owners and operators navigate the challenges of today, while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow.