Op-Ed: Change and opportunity in U.S. shipbuilding’s new era

For organizations looking to work with U.S. shipbuilding, understanding the requirements will be crucial to success, writes Darren Guillory, SSI ShipConstructor

Will the next decade be a golden age for American shipyards? From the clouded perspective of 2025 it is hard to discern whether plans for a new shipbuilding office will result in new, domestically built ships on the water.

Even the most optimistic analysis recognises the challenges that U.S. shipbuilding faces in scaling up production, not to mention the types of ships that it makes sense to build and whether these can exist alongside the requirements of the Jones Act.

In an atmosphere of ferment, start-ups and new entrants have an opportunity to make their mark in what could be a period of transition. But shipbuilding is not the consumer tech space with a ‘move fast and break things’ mantra. It requires a deeper understanding of what will work and what won’t.

Understanding the Requirements

For companies aiming to align with U.S. government shipbuilding initiatives and defense regulations, ensuring compliance and collaboration with shipyards requires an understanding their specific challenges and how to overcome them.

The first challenge in navigating U.S. defense and shipbuilding regulations is understanding key standards for working with the Navy, Coast Guard and other U.S. agencies.

As a baseline, vessel designers must be able to meet industry-specific standards using tools that can provide data for detailed design and documentation. This makes it much easier for shipbuilders to meet transparency requirements, leading to smoother project approvals and better collaboration.

Next is the need to use a single, streamlined platform that supports a standardized digital ecosystem to improve project efficiency and collaboration.

Applying a standardized digital platform can boost project efficiency and improve teamwork: when all parties are on the same streamlined platform, the potential for miscommunication and mistakes is reduced.

Competing with Established Players

In the competitive world of shipbuilding, using industry-preferred tools can provide a genuine edge to competitiveness. The need is for tools that are reliable, efficient and designed to handle complex shipbuilding tasks. By adopting trusted solutions, organizations can streamline their workflows, reduce errors and boost overall productivity.

This requires an enterprise solution that can act as a unified platform covering all aspects of ship design and production. This helps shipyards, subcontractors, and defense partners improve co-ordination, leading to smoother workflows and better project results.

This not only improves project outcomes but also helps companies stand out as credible and capable players in the market, making it easier to compete with the industry leaders. This needs digital tools with widespread industry acceptance and a demonstrable track record.

A successful shipbuilding project demands a collaborative ecosystem for design, production, operations and in-service maintenance. This is crucial for keeping things consistent and accurate throughout the design, construction, and maintenance phases.

The ability to handle complex tasks like hull and structure modeling, outfitting and detailed design are indispensable to complex shipbuilding projects.

Capturing the Opportunity

SSI ShipConstructor has become an essential element in the U.S. shipbuilding industry thanks to features that are customised for ship design and production. It integrates smoothly with industry-standard tools like AutoCAD and SQL servers, ensuring seamless workflows and portable data.

ShipConstructor supports industry-specific standards and rules, ensuring that everyone can work together efficiently and effectively. By providing a unified platform, SSI helps streamline workflows, reduce errors and improve overall project outcomes.

The success stories of major U.S. shipbuilders like Ingalls Shipbuilding and Bollinger Shipyards, show just how effective and reliable it is.

SSI client Ingalls Shipbuilding completed the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John Finn ahead of schedule and under budget, enabling the Navy to enhance its fleet capabilities without incurring additional costs, ensuring readiness for critical missions.

Ingalls Shipbuilding has consistently delivered National Security Cutters for the U.S. Coast Guard on schedule and within budget. These vessels have been crucial for maritime security operations, enabling the Coast Guard to effectively patrol and respond to threats without delays.

Bollinger Shipyards, also an SSI ShipConstructor user, has a strong track record of delivering innovative projects.

These include the SpaceShip—a roll-on/roll-off vessel for United Launch Alliance, supporting increased launch capacity for Amazon’s Project Kuiper. The project has stayed within budget, demonstrating Bollinger’s ability to manage complex projects effectively.

Bollinger has successfully built berthing barges for the U.S. Navy, delivering them on time and within budget. These barges provide essential support for naval operations, ensuring that personnel have reliable accommodation during missions.

Ready to Ramp-Up?

With government investment in shipbuilding set to grow, partnering with companies that use trusted, flexible and update-able tools will be the key to long-term success.

The U.S. government has long aimed to ramp up its investment in shipbuilding with the aim of modernizing the naval fleet and supporting the commercial shipbuilding industry. This investment will help keep the industry afloat during economic downturns and ensures that shipyards can meet changing market demands.

This adaptability and reliability are crucial for increasing productivity and bringing additional competitive edge to a rapidly evolving industry.

By addressing these priorities and leveraging proven digital solutions, organizations have an opportunity to credibly compete in the U.S. shipbuilding sector and play a role in the next stage of its evolution.