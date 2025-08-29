Op-Ed: Behind the supply chain of decarbonization Written by









By Mükremin İnan, AVS Ship Supply Global, supply services director

Decarbonization dominates the maritime agenda, and rightly so. Alternative fuels, emissions targets, and retrofit strategies fill headlines and policy papers. But behind every decarbonization effort lies another, often under reported, challenge: what it takes to physically support this transition on the ground or more precisely, in ports, logistics hubs, and onboard vessels.

Supply chains are the foundation of progress. Without the right equipment, provisions, and technical stores in place, even the most advanced vessel cannot meet its environmental targets. But adapting maritime supply chains to serve the green transition is anything but straightforward. It is a complex, high stakes process unfolding quietly in the background, under pressure to keep pace with regulation, cost, and climate expectations.

Sourcing sustainable alternatives is no longer a theoretical exercise. Whether it’s cleaning products, water treatment chemicals, safety gear or packaging, every item on board is being reassessed through an environmental lens. But replacing long used products with biodegradable or low impact options involves far more than a switch of supplier. It means meeting compliance standards, aligning with port state control requirements, managing shelf life, and in many cases, retraining crews to handle unfamiliar materials. These changes must happen without compromising safety, delivery schedules, or crew welfare.

At the same time, global ship supply faces increasing demand to reduce its own footprint. It is not enough to deliver greener products. The act of delivery itself must be reimagined. Transport emissions, overstocking, packaging waste, and route inefficiencies are now part of the decarbonization equation. Optimizing delivery chains and digitizing inventory systems may not grab headlines, but these operational adjustments are key to cutting waste and curbing emissions at scale.

This is also a human story. Every delivery involves local knowledge, operational agility, and front line decision making. From navigating sudden regulation changes to working through port congestion and customs delays, it is the teams on the ground who ensure vessels are supplied efficiently and responsibly. As automation increases, that human element remains indispensable and it deserves greater recognition in the sustainability narrative.

It is worth asking how well industry wide strategies are translating into day to day execution. Can a last minute crew change be completed without unnecessary carbon costs? Can a drydock maintenance project be supplied on time without relying on air freight? Can biodegradable products arrive in usable condition, backed by the necessary certification? These are practical questions with environmental consequences, and they are being answered daily by the people who keep the maritime supply chain running.

The good news is that change is under way. More shipowners are prioritizing ESG compliant procurement. More suppliers are investing in sustainable options. Logistics providers are rethinking how deliveries are routed, packaged, and timed. The shift is happening but it needs more visibility. For decarbonization to succeed, it cannot be approached as a siloed issue. The supply chain must be seen not just as a support function, but as a critical enabler of the industry’s transformation.

We believe the path to cleaner shipping runs directly through a smarter supply chain. The work is behind the scenes, but its impact is central. With every port call, every manifest, and every product selected, the supply network shapes the operational reality of greener shipping. That responsibility is one the industry must take seriously and one we are proud to help carry.