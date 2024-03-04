Op-Ed: Advancing polar icebreaker design Written by









Elomatic and Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards (VSY) are advancing towards the next phase in the design of the Canadian Coast Guard’s new polar icebreaker slated to be built by 2030, marking a significant milestone in Arctic maritime capabilities.

By Rami Hirsimäki, Senior Vice President, Marine & Offshore Energy at Elomatic

Initiated by the Canadian government in early 2021 as a replacement for the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent, the Canadian Polar Icebreaker project aims to construct a larger, more powerful vessel than those currently in operation. This modern design is crucial for adapting to future requirements, fulfilling intricate mission profiles, and enabling extended operations in demanding Arctic conditions. The vessel, approximately 150 meters in length with a top speed exceeding 18 knots, will accommodate up to 100 crew and personnel. With an operational range of about 30,000 nautical miles, it will ensure a year-round presence in the Arctic for the Canadian government.

Collaborating with Aker Arctic and Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards, Elomatic has contributed to reviewing and enhancing the vessel concept. This phase focused on exploring design improvements, integrating cutting-edge technology, and ensuring adaptability to future demands. The successful completion of this phase led to a continued partnership for subsequent engineering stages, particularly the ongoing Functional Design phase.

Specific adjustments were implemented throughout the design process to meet current requirements, including for example, in relation to propulsion and helideck platforms. Elomatic also helped to optimize the steel hull, resulting in a lighter ship with reduced construction costs. Extensive model tests were conducted to confirm performance and maneuverability, leading to the selection of a hybrid propulsion system. The project team addressed challenges such as extreme weather conditions, vessel versatility for various missions, and regulatory uncertainties. The design ensures the vessel’s ability to function effectively in harsh Arctic conditions, with sufficient fuel capacity for extended operations.

The successful completion of design phases led to a new Production Design contract, signifying a long-term collaboration. The Production Design phase is scheduled to commence this year (2024), followed by the Construction Phase around 2025, culminating in the delivery of the icebreaker to the Canadian Coast Guard by 2030. Elomatic is committed to Canadian Industrial and Regional Benefits (IRB) obligations, envisioning opportunities for expansion, reinvestment, and sustainable prospects within Canada.

The project highlights innovation in Arctic ship design and international collaboration. It aims to enhance Canadian Coast Guard operations, support high Arctic science, and ensure rapid response to maritime emergencies. Elomatic’s expertise in tailored design solutions ensures operational efficiency, safety, and future-proofing for fleets. Elomatic’s interest in Icebreakers continues, with ongoing projects in both Europe and worldwide. Governmental vessels will continue to become a core focus for Elomatic in the future.

The Canadian Polar Icebreaker project exemplifies excellence in Arctic ship design, facilitated by collaborative efforts and cutting-edge technology. Elomatic’s commitment to innovation and sustainability underscores its role in shaping the future of maritime operations. Through meticulous planning and adaptable design, Elomatic enables owners to navigate challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving maritime landscape.