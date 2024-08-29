Op-Ed: A wake-up call for maritime safety standards Written by









By Osher Perry, CEO and Founder, ShipIn Systems

The recent Dali incident in Baltimore highlights the critical need to reassess maritime safety standards. This tragedy is not an isolated case but reflects deeper, systemic vulnerabilities within the industry. Unlike aviation, where safety protocols are rigorously updated and technology is rapidly adopted, maritime operations often rely on outdated practices, exposing both crew and vessels to avoidable risks.

Despite implementing regulations, training, audits, and procedures, the industry remains beset with major incidents, injuries, fatalities, and financial losses. For instance, InterManager data shows that casualties in enclosed spaces on ships nearly doubled from 18 in 2022 to 34 in 2023. This alarming increase, which predominantly involved senior personnel and trainees, points to significant deficiencies in preventive measures and safety training.

The gap between ship and shore

No other industry has such little transparency between asset operators and decision-makers as shipping. For example, the Dali incident exposed a lack of mandatory reporting for blackout issues to shore-based teams. In aviation, such an oversight would be unthinkable. Yet, in shipping, critical incidents often go unreported due to the challenges of communicating between the ship and shore.

The absence of real-time data sharing creates a serious shortfall in safety assurances and can inadvertently cause crew and ship managers to downplay issues to avoid financial repercussions. With a vessel like the Dali potentially incurring up to $60,000 per day in downtime, the commercial pressure to overlook problems is considerable. However, these decisions, often made under duress, can lead to devastating outcomes.

Why, then, does the industry resist change? Economic pressures undoubtedly play a role, but there are deeper issues at work. A culture of risk acceptance and fragmented regulations across different jurisdictions creates an environment where the status quo is difficult to challenge. These roadblocks limit both technological adoption and meaningful progress in safety standards.

Technology offers a solution in maritime safety

Technological advancements can significantly enhance maritime safety by ensuring critical incidents, such as blackouts, are reported to operators and management almost instantly. This facilitates a rapid response, improving safety and enabling crew members to address concerns more effectively.

ShipIn’s FleetVision is an example of such technology. Unlike traditional systems, FleetVision is an AI-powered CCTV system that delivers real-time alerts and insights to both crew and shore-based teams by continuously monitoring key operational areas, including navigation, safety, cargo, maintenance, and security. This proactive approach has led to a 40% reduction in onboard incidents across multiple fleets, improving transparency, safety, and vessel protection.

By helping captains and crews self-assess and improve performance, FleetVision reduces operational losses by over $1.87m annually per fleet of 30 vessels. Beyond the clear commercial benefits, the industry has a moral obligation to do better.

These technologies not only reduce the number and severity of incidents but offer a better understanding of their root causes, ensuring the right lessons are learned, and preventative action is taken. Had FleetVision or similar technology been on the Dali, early warning signs might have been addressed, potentially averting the tragedy.

A call for change

Research by Bureau Veritas and the London P&I Club identifies various causes of propulsion loss, 65% of which—such as insufficient maintenance and human error—can be addressed with today’s technology. However, as ships have grown larger and more complex, existing safety tools and systems have not kept pace, leaving crews overwhelmed and under-equipped.

Just as AI enhances driver safety in the automotive sector through real-time data analysis, the maritime industry can benefit from AI-driven safety measures. This will not only improve efficiency but also boost crew engagement and performance.

It is time to challenge convention and change the industry mentality in safety standards from an analogue to a digital state of mind. The technology to prevent accidents, reduce losses, and improve safety is available. The real barrier is the industry’s reluctance to change. By embracing technological advances, shipping can elevate its safety standards to match those of other high-risk industries, ensuring that tragedies like the Dali incident become a thing of the past.