Op-Ed: MEPC 83 brings a new era of maritime data demands

By Tommi Vihavainen, product owner – Logbook, Safety Solutions, NAPA

The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) in April 2025, has brought more than a historic global carbon pricing agreement—it has signaled the start of a new era in maritime compliance. Alongside a landmark carbon pricing framework, MEPC 83 obligations have introduced sweeping data and reporting requirements that will place heavy demands on shipowners, operators and crews.

From granular fuel consumption metrics to monitoring non-CO2 emissions and ballast water activity, the scale of regulatory reporting is higher than ever. The volume and complexity of required data is growing with the ambition of the IMO’s climate agenda. In this environment, digital tools are no longer just a helpful tool, they are essential for regulatory success.

After more than a decade of deliberation, MEPC 83 marks the IMO’s firm commitment to decarbonizing global shipping. For the first time, the sector has a binding, worldwide carbon pricing framework. But the carbon price is just one element of a much broader compliance landscape. MEPC 83 also introduces new and enhanced reporting obligations, setting the stage for more detailed emissions tracking, transparent documentation, and rigorous verification processes across the fleet.

A new regulatory wave demands data agility

Among the most significant updates are new rules on fuel consumption data, emissions from methane and nitrous oxide, ballast water treatment, and energy efficiency.

Amendments to MARPOL Annex VI Regulation 27 are set to enhance transparency by expanding access to the IMO’s Ship Fuel Oil Consumption Database (DCS), with changes taking effect from March 1, 2027. To comply, vessels will need to submit more detailed fuel oil consumption data, requirements that become mandatory for new ships from August 1, 2025, and for existing ships from January 1, 2026.

Updates to the 2024 Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP) Guidelines now provide clearer instructions on how and when emissions data should be collected, distinguishing between periods when a ship is “under way” versus “not under way.” These changes aim to improve the accuracy and reliability of emissions reporting.

The IMO has also approved a structured work plan to regulate onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS), aiming for completion by 2028. This plan sets out rigorous standards for the collection, traceability, and verification of emissions data to ensure integrity in carbon capture reporting.

Additionally, the committee adopted new guidelines, MEPC.402(83), for monitoring non-CO₂ greenhouse gases. These guidelines address the measurement, reporting, and verification of methane (CH₄) and nitrous oxide (N₂O) emissions from marine diesel engines, adding another layer of accountability in emissions tracking.

In ballast water management, the ongoing review of the Ballast Water Management Convention is introducing tighter testing and reporting requirements. New approvals for ballast water treatment systems also bring heightened obligations for operational data collection and compliance verification.

Compliance workloads pushing crew to the limit

While new regulations aim to improve the industry’s safety and environmental performance, compliance can come at a cost to maritime workers. According to the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN), 54% of surveyed seafarers report increased workloads, with 44% experiencing elevated stress levels, while 40% reported increased fatigue. The ever-expanding documentation requirements are a major contributor.

For crews onboard, the day-to-day task of logging emissions, fuel use, and operational details is becoming increasingly time-consuming and mentally taxing. Onshore, management teams face parallel pressures, monitoring regulatory developments, ensuring accurate reporting and mitigating compliance risks.

Digital solutions can provide structured, automated compliance workflows that replace manual data entry with real-time reporting and validation.

These tools work by integrating with onboard sensors and systems to automatically populate required fields, everything from engine logs and MARPOL records to ballast water discharges and waste management. Customizable templates to align with global regulatory standards (such as IMO-DCS, EU-MRV, and EU-ETS) can help crews avoid errors and ensure all data is audit ready. Inbuilt input validation adds another layer of quality control by flagging inconsistencies before they lead to compliance issues. The result is faster, timely, more accurate reporting, and reduced pressure on crews.

A smarter way to stay ahead of regulations

MEPC 83 represents a shift from reactive compliance to proactive data management. The winners of maritime’s digital and decarbonization transitions will be those who see compliance not as a cost or burden, but as an opportunity to streamline operations, reduce risk, and enhance competitiveness.

Digital tools are here to manage the growing complexity and enable better outcomes for crews and fleets. With smarter systems in place, maritime companies can steer clear of documentation storms, additional workplace stress and fatigue, and focus on navigating the future with confidence.