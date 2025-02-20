Op-Ed: Coatings and predictive data key to CII challenges Written by









By Chris Birkert, Marine Segment Manager at AkzoNobel

Chris Birkert.

2025 is a watershed year for the global maritime industry. Fuel EU has now come into effect and the scope of EU Emissions Trade System (EU ETS) has been extended, both adding additional considerations for vessel owners and operators when it comes to keeping their fleet efficient and compliant.

According to Netherlands-based International, a marine coatings brand, last year it worked with customers on choosing the right underwater hull schemes for their vessels to support compliance with CII.

Specifically, the company reports a rise in use of its Intertrac digital tool used by its network of hull performance experts, which tailors coating schemes to the individual needs of each vessel in a particular fleet based on actionable insights.

Vessels have been rated A to E, best to worst, according to their carbon intensity data and new regulation is part of the International Marine Organization’s (IMO) drive for the marine industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to become net zero by 2050.

Approximately 5,836 vessels, 23% of the world’s fleet, have been rated D under the CII regulation and their operators have three years to reduce emissions or risk being taken out of service, according to predictions in a report by Clarksons’ Shipping Intelligence Network.

The report also estimated 1,109 vessels, 4% of the global fleet, were rated E last year and have just 12 months to become compliant or face decommission. Shipowners, whose vessels are rated D for three consecutive years or E for one year, must also submit a corrective action plan.

In order to support shipowners and operators in the transition with better insights and data, International introduced the industry-first marine coatings and forecasting tool, Intertrac Vision. We recently updated the tool to predict how the vessel will be classified under the CII regulation and how shipowners can improve their rating, allowing them to make better informed decisions for their vessels.

The revolutionary digital tool enables shipowners to assess the impact of fouling control coatings on vessel fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions, achieved through insights into total cost of ownership and extended dry docking cycles, helping customers make data-driven decisions.

Advanced marine coatings and technologies alone are not enough to address this challenge. Shipowners want the trusted expertise and track record, along with tailored solutions to make data-driven and more informed investment decisions.

A recently published whitepaper by International demonstrated the high degree of accuracy of Intertrac Vision, as well as the contribution of the Intercept 8500 LPP coating to vessel performance. Intertrac Vision projected a 1.4% speed loss over a 60-month in-service period which proved to be in line with actual vessel performance.

The application of Intercept 8500 LPP resulted in a reduction of vessel carbon emissions of approximately 8,500 tonnes over the five years. In addition, the vessel maintained a CII A grade rating throughout the study which resulted in the customer achieving both performance and decarbonization targets.

Dr. Barry Kidd, Vessel Performance Manager at AkzoNobel, said: “We recognize the pressing challenges that the CII regulation poses to our customers. Vessels rated D for three consecutive years or E for one year must submit a corrective action plan and improve their rating or face being taken out of service.

“The possibility of losing almost a quarter of vessels from the global fleet is extremely concerning and would cause significant disruption to the shipping industry. However, there are steps that shipowners can take to invest in regulation compliance. Through our innovative coatings, hull performance team, data-driven insights and forecasting, we are uniquely positioned to be a partner of choice to help shipowners become compliant while maintaining operational efficiency.”