White Paper: Steer to the Future Written by









What is Digital Ship Lifecycle Management?

Modern ships are highly complex products with lifetimes spanning 25-30 years for commercial vessels, and up to 50 years for naval ships. Managing this complexity during the entire lifecycle of the vessel, from inquiry to decommissioning, is critical to success. For this, shipyards, marine suppliers and ship owners/operators need an integrated data management platform that holds up-to-date product data and can efficiently locate and distribute the information needed for product development, manufacturing decisions, class approval procedures, risk mitigation, maintenance & services. This platform, known as the product lifecycle management (PLM) system, acts as the backbone between disjointed software tools. It holds the digital twin of the vessel, a single source of truth created by the shipyard that can be shared, fully or partially, with all parties involved, such as ship owners and operators, class societies, suppliers, co-makers and repair yards.

By leveraging IoT and a low-code application development platform in combination with the digital twin, shipyard employees with no software development experience can build customized apps to address specific business needs. For example, information can be extracted from various enterprise systems to create multi-domain dashboards that can further streamline operations and maximize productivity.

Download this white paper to learn how adopting an integrated approach to ship lifecycle management enables shipbuilders, marine suppliers and ship owners/operators to maximize productivity by bringing together all product information and processes in one centralized environment.

From a shipbuilder / marine supplier perspective, the main benefits are as follows:

Facilitating cross-team collaboration and compliance

Ensuring accurate multi-domain bill-of-materials (BOM) and configuration management, efficient supply chain management and robust change management

Enabling the capture, management and re-use of knowledge for the optimization of future projects

The benefits of such an approach can be extended beyond the design and build phases to ship operations, maintenance and services by taking the digital twin to sea after the vessel has been delivered.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.