Wärtsilä reliquefaction system selected for FSU retrofit

Wärtsilä is to supply the reliquefaction system for a retrofit project on an LNG carrier converted to operate as a floating storage unit (FSU). The vessel, the Energos Grand, is owned by Stamford, Conn., headquartered based operator Energos Infrastructure, and is being chartered by New Fortress Energy [NASDAQ GS: NFE] .

The Wärtsilä Compact Reliq system allows the boil-off gas (BOG) from the LNG onboard to be reliquefied and returned to the cargo tanks rather than being wasted. The solution contributes to a significant reduction in emissions and creates cost savings, as well as optimizing the LNG cargo level.

“Wärtsilä’s experience and expertise in LNG reliquefaction and gas handling are well known and we had no hesitation in selecting their equipment and services for this project,” said Tim Twomey, senior vice president fleet technical, Energos Infrastructure. “We are therefore glad to again team up with Wärtsilä as a critical partner for our conversion projects, and view their reliability and robust technology as an important factor to proceed with this project.”

“This project shows New Fortress Energy’s and Energos’ commitment to improving the environmental profile of their fleet, and we are happy to once again be shown the trust of these partners in this conversion project. Our robust and reliable Compact Reliq technology is a perfect match for such applications. It combines cost-efficiency with low maintenance to deliver a solid environmental and commercial return,” saud Pål Steinnes, head of sales and business development midstream, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery during the second half of 2024.