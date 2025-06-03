Volvo Penta unveils new fully electric IPS marine propulsion range Written by Nick Blenkey









Volvo Penta has launched a new fully electric IPS marine propulsion range, with five drive trains, built on its Volvo Penta IPS platform. Initially developed for the marine commercial sector, the new Volvo Penta IPS Electric (E) range complements the hybrid electric (H) solutions introduced in 2024.

In this new, fully electric marine propulsion offer, the electric motor is directly coupled to the Volvo Penta IPS driveline and available in twin, triple, or quadruple configurations. This opens possibilities for a broader range of vessels to harness the core benefits of the Volvo Penta IPS system – such as electronic Vessel Control (EVC), forward-facing propulsion, and outstanding maneuverability.

Image: Volvo Penta

“We have built up strong expertise based on 20 years of efficient operation with more than 40,000 Volvo Penta IPS drivelines in operation, as well as recent successful market pilots in marine electrification,” says Anna Müller, president of Volvo Penta. “Our aim with this new range is to deliver a plug and play electric propulsion solution, keeping the uniqueness of our core competence, but also designed to scale together with third party integrators.”

Among the most notable benefits claimed for the Volvo Penta IPS solution is its forward-facing efficiency, which pulls the vessel through water, rather than pushing it. When paired with electric motors, this delivers a high-performance, zero-emissions solution for a wide range of operational profiles.

Further efficiency gains can be realized by the system’s responsive acceleration, tight turning radius, superior grip, and precision control. For operators, the result is more silent and smooth journeys with minimal environmental impact.

Starting in fourth quarter 2025, Volvo Penta will roll out the IPS900E (up to 515 kW), followed by models like the IPS650E (up to 374 kW). The aim is to electrify all five drivelines in the Volvo Penta IPS range, targeting power outputs from 220 kW to 1.1 MW per driveline – scaling up to 4.5 MW for quad installations.

The complete electric range will include full “helm-to-propeller” functionality, maintaining the maneuverability and control that define the Volvo Penta IPS experience. This includes Volvo Penta’s electronic vessel control (EVC) system, with premium features like joystick driving, dynamic positioning system, autopilot, and assisted docking.

Volvo Penta says that operators will benefit from a fully integrated human-machine interface (HMI) that enables seamless drive mode selection and system monitoring via the energy management system (EMS).

Volvo Penta offers a full range of marine generator sets, both fixed and variable speed, serving as the primary energy source or providing battery-extending support.

These onboard gensets can deliver power on demand of the electric driveline as well as enable redundancy, balance running hours and prolong service intervals. If one generator is offline for maintenance, others seamlessly take over, enhancing reliability. This ‘power of plenty’ approach boosts productivity and maximizes uptime.

Volvo Penta aims to deliver scalable, standardized solutions for integration with a range of qualified 3rd parties. The company will work with qualified partners to deliver a fully integrated electric solution combining the power of Volvo Penta IPS electric propulsion packages with the energy storage system (ESS), potential marine gensets, DC grid infrastructure and the energy management system (EMS).

Volvo Penta also has proven capabilities in-house. Through its subsidiary, ZEM, there is the ability to provide a complete hybrid or fully electric configuration, including electric propulsion, potential marine generator sets, the ESS and EMS.

“We believe our new electric marine propulsion range will be a winning combination – uniting the efficiency of Volvo Penta IPS and qualified integrators’ expertise,” concludes Müller. .”We look forward to groundbreaking collaboration to bring this game-changing marine technology to life.”