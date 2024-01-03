VIDEO: Chinese-built Adora Magic City starts maiden cruise

China’s first domestically-built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City, sailed on its maiden voyage January 1.

Adora Magic City was built by CSSC’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for Adora Cruises Limited, which was set up in 2015 as CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping , a joint ventures in which Carnival Corporation has about a 40% stake, with Chinese partners that include CSSS (China State Shipbuilding Corporation) and and China Investment Corporation (CIC) holding the majority. Adora started operations last year operating the 2003-built Mediterranea (the former Costa Mediterranea).

The 5,246 passenger Adora Magic City is based on Carnival’s Fincantieri-built Vista class, under a license granted by a joint venture between Fincantieri and CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co. Ltd.

The ship features a suite of Wärtsilä ANCS solutions including the NACOS Platinum Valmatic automation and control system, valve control system, low location lighting, navigation system, engine and bridge control room console, and smart motor control unit. Additionally, Wärtsilä has delivered the vessel’s bow thruster system, as well as its dynamic trim system and cable and steel parts supply.

Internally, the ship has a number of features tailored to the Chinese market. It doesn’t have a casino, but it does have a mahjong lounge — and many, many other offerings tailored to its domestic market (check out what Shanghai Daily says about them here).

Outside of China, the significance of the ship, of course, is not in what passenger facilities it offers but in whether it marks the beginning of a Chinese breakthrough into a shipbuilding sector long dominated by European yards.