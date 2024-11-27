UK P&I Club names Richard Offord new chief executive of its Singapore branch Written by Nick Blenkey









The UK P&I Club has appointed Richard Offord as the new chief executive of its Singapore branch, where he will replace Yiah Soon Ng (YS), who retires Dec.1 after leading the Singapore office for more than 27 years.

Offord, who joins the office from his previous position in London, will report to the club’s regional director for Asia, Andrew Jones.

Offord joined the club’s manager, Thomas Miller, in 1997 and, most recently, held the position of claims director, with a particular focus on ICA claims and charterers’ cover, advising the club’s members on cover for various types of contracts including COUs and IMO 2020.

Asia-Pacific is an important region for the UK P&I Club and now accounts for nearly half of the club’s entered tonnage. As a pioneering and critical transport and logistics hub within that region, Singapore is seen as a vital growth market for the club. This is reflected by the recent expansion of the Singapore office’s proposition to include an underwriting presence – a response to the development of the marine insurance market in the region.

YS joined Thomas Miller (S.E. Asia) Pty Ltd in 1997 as claims manager for both the TT Club and the UK P&I Club’s Singapore branch. In 2009, he was appointed as chief executive of the branch, before also being appointed as chief executive for the TT Club’s Singapore branch in 2017. He has held the role of general manager of the Thomas Miller Singapore office since 2009.

Andrew Taylor, chief executive, UK P&I Club said: “The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Richard as chief executive of our Singapore branch. Asia-Pacific is a key growth area for the club and Richard’s wealth of experience, combined with our established knowledge, history, and infrastructure in the region, will help us to continue to support the club’s prestigious members in this important market. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank YS for his years of service to the UK Club and wish him well in his retirement.”

“I am pleased to be joining the Singapore team during a period of significant growth and expansion within the Asia Pacific region,“ said Offord. “Singapore is not only a dynamic market in its own right but plays a significant role as an important trading hub for Southeast Asia. I look forward to continuing to build on YS’ fantastic work to strengthen the club’s services and grow our membership within the region.”