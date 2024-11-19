U.K. MAIB reports on deadly capsize of tug Biter

The U.K. Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has now published its accident investigation report into the girting [girding] and capsize of the tug Biter off Greenock, Scotland on February 2023. Biter was attached to the stern of the passenger vessel Hebridean Princess and the tug’s two crew were unable to escape from the capsized vessel and lost their lives.

Girding or girting, depending on which side of the Atlantic you are on, happens when a vessel is pulled broadside by a towline force and is unable to get out of this position. This can quickly lead to the vessel capsizing or sinking. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada published a report and video on the risks involved back in 2018 and, according to Transport Canada, “it is one of the most dangerous situations a tug can face, and there is often a risk of girding when towing.”

“Tug Biter’s accident was another cruel lesson of how rapidly things can go dreadfully wrong. In less than 10 seconds the tug capsized, and two experienced seafarers lost their lives, because of a breakdown of the systems that should have kept them safe,” said Andrew Moll OBE, the U.K.’s Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents, when the report on the Biter incident was released earlier this month. “Small conventional tugs remain an essential part of U.K. port operations. However, the vulnerabilities of these vessels must be understood by those that operate and control them.

“Harbor authorities, ship and tug masters, and pilots should collectively own this risk. Pilots and tug crews must be suitably trained and experienced for their roles, and they must share a detailed understanding of the towage plan before they start the job. Speed, which has an exponential effect on towing forces, must be carefully controlled and the lines correctly set. Everyone involved must then monitor the execution of the plan and, if needed, act to keep everyone safe.”

The summary of the full MAIB report says:

“At about 1527 on Feb. 24, 2023, the twin screw conventional tug Biter girted and capsized off Greenock, Scotland while attached to the stern of the passenger vessel Hebridean Princess, which was making its approach to James Watt Dock. Biter’s two crew were unable to escape from the capsized vessel and lost their lives.

“The investigation found that Biter girted and capsized because it was unable to reverse direction to operate directly astern of Hebridean Princess before the tug’s weight came on to the towing bridle and, when this happened, the tug’s gob rope did not prevent it being towed sideways. The investigation also found that Hebridean Princess’s speed meant that the load on Biter’s towlines was between two and five times more than at the port’s recommended speed range. Thereafter, given the tug’s rapid capsize, it was unlikely that Biter’s crew had sufficient time to operate the tug’s emergency tow release mechanism.

“Once the tug was inverted, the open accommodation hatch might have prevented air being trapped inside the wheelhouse, potentially limiting the crew’s chance of survival.

“The investigation also found that the master/pilot and pilot/tug information exchanges were incomplete and that the opportunity to correct the pilot’s assumption about Biter’s intended maneuver was lost. Further analysis indicated that the training provided had not adequately prepared the pilot for their role and that it was likely that the tug master did not fully appreciate the risks associated with the maneuver. Two safety issues that did not directly contribute to the accident have been examined in the report: the guidance to seafarers on what medical conditions need to be reported to their approved doctor; and that the tugs were not required to be fitted with automatic identification systems while operating in confined waters covered by a local port service that used this equipment to monitor marine traffic within the port.

“Recommendations have been made to Biter’s owner, Clyde Marine Services Limited to: review its risk assessment and safety management system to provide clear guidance to its masters on the rigging and securing of the gob rope, and the safe speed for the conduct of key maneuvers; and, to adopt an appropriate training and qualification scheme for its tug masters. Recommendations have also been made to Clydeport Operations Limited to commission an independent review of the tug training provided to its pilots within the port and to risk assess and review its Pilot Grade Limits and Tug Matrix; and, to U.K. pilot, harbor master, port, tug owners and workboat associations to develop appropriate marine guidance on the safety issues raised.”