Tuomas Riski steps down as Norsepower CEO

Helsinki, Finland, headquartered rotor sail innovator Norsepower, yesterday announced the resignation of Tuomas Riski as CEO and the appointment of Heikki Pöntynen to the leadership position. The company says that Pöntynen has long experience in maritime growth companies, which makes him a perfect fit for the current phase of the company.

“I’m delighted to join the expert Norsepower crew and am eager to throw myself into supporting the Norsepower team to succeed in their ambitious goals,” said Pöntynen. “This is a rare opportunity—to build a game-changing company and help in the critical role of reducing emissions from the global shipping industry.”

“Tuomas is a true pioneer and has been a superb asset for creating Norsepower; without him, we wouldn’t be the market leader of mechanical sails with a full order book,” Chairman of the Board of Norsepower, Erik Floman added. “We want to thank Tuomas for the incredible job he has done. I’m also thrilled that Mr Pöntynen will join the team, bringing his considerable experience from working with companies at a similar phase of growth.”

Before starting at the company, Pöntynen served as a senior executive with Plannneri, R&M Group, Rauma Marine Constructions – Rauma Shipyard, Elomatic and MacGregor Group. He also holds an M.Sc. degree and EMBA from Kellogg, Northwestern University-WHU.

“I’m extremely proud of what Norsepower is today,” said Riski. “As a co-founder, I’ve had the privilege to lead our talented team and grow the company from an idea to a proven product. Norsepower is today the global market leader in the business of mechanical sails, shifting the whole maritime industry towards its Net Zero goal.”