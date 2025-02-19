Ports of Indiana hires maritime leader Parrott as COO Written by Heather Ervin









Ports of Indiana has hired maritime logistics executive David Parrott to serve as the statewide port authority’s chief operating officer. Parrott has worked in the marine industry for 30 years as a former CEO of Liberty Terminals, vice president of operations for Metro Ports, and international logistics manager for Schneider Logistics and Wallenius Wilhelmsen.



“Dave brings decades of maritime operations and logistics leadership to our team and will play a key role in Ports of Indiana’s future growth strategies,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “As COO, Dave will oversee operations of our three ports and help lead initiatives to increase cargo shipments, expand property development, and launch new container operations. His extensive experience is a tremendous benefit for our team as we strive to increase the value our ports provide for the state of Indiana.”

Parrott joins Ports of Indiana following eight years as vice president of operations – East Coast, Gulf and Great Lakes with Metro Ports, the oldest stevedoring company in the country. There he supervised facilities in Charleston, S.C., Wilmington, N.C., Morehead City, N.C., Houston, Texas, Galveston, Texas, and Duluth, Minn., and launched the company’s first Great Lakes operation at Burns Harbor, Ind.



“I’m thrilled to join Ports of Indiana and be part of a team so dedicated to growing Indiana’s maritime economy,” said Parrott. “Indiana’s ports already have an impressive record of success, and all three ports are well-positioned to pursue new opportunities along the Ohio River and Lake Michigan. It’s an exciting time to be part of this organization as it pursues unprecedented growth.”



Previously, Parrott served as CEO of Liberty Terminals in Savanah, Ga., where he led the company through a financial turnaround and completed the sale of its assets to Diversified Port Holdings. He spent 14 years with Liberty Terminals, serving in various roles responsible for U.S. sales and marketing, terminal operations, stevedoring, and warehouse management.



Parrott also served as International Business Manager for Schneider Logistics, a $4+ billion, national truckload carrier providing service throughout North America, and as General Manager for Australia and Far East Trades at Wallenius Wilhelmsen Lines, a $2 billion factory-to-dealer logistics company working with automotive, agricultural, and construction equipment industries.



Parrott, a native of Chicago, earned a bachelor’s degree in transportation and logistics with a minor in economics from Iowa State University and now lives in Carmel, Ind.