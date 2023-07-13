NASSCO delivers the future USNS Harvey Milk

GD NASSCO delivered the future USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206), the second ship in the Navy’s 20-ship John Lewis-class fleet oiler program, during a July 11 ceremony at its San Diego shipyard.

The 742-foot-long oilers are designed to transfer fuel to U.S. Navy carrier strike group ships operating at sea and have the capacity to carry 157,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, aviation capability and up to a speed of 20 knots.

Today, NASSCO proudly delivered the USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206) to the U.S. Navy during a signing ceremony at NASSCO-San Diego.



View more photos from the event here: https://t.co/uU8ka6fdUI pic.twitter.com/QLZ2MUR1rI — NASSCO (@GDNASSCO) July 11, 2023

The delivery of T-AO 206 follows the successful completion of acceptance trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the ship and to validate requirements.

“We are excited to deliver the 2nd of class T-AO, USNS Harvey Milk, and expand the Navy’s capacity and capability to provide a fuel pipeline at sea,” said John Lighthammer, program manager, at the Navy’s Auxiliary and Special Mission Shipbuilding Program Office. “The fleet and her sailors will benefit from enhanced at-sea operations.”

T-AO 206, the second ship of the 20-ship class, will be operated by Military Sealift Command. The ship provides diesel fuel, lubricating oil and jet fuel; small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions and dry stores; and potable water to Navy ships at sea. T-AOs add underway replenishment capacity to the Navy’s Combat Logistics Force and will become the cornerstone of the fuel delivery system.

General Dynamics NASSCO is currently constructing USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207) and the future USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208), USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209) and USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210).

The future USNS Thurgood Marshall (T-AO 211) and USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212), and yet to be named T-AO 213 are under contract.