ME-GI engine on track for 1,000 order milestone

MAN Energy Solutions says that its MAN B&W dual-fuel ME-GI engine has had a strong start to the year, confirming its status as the default, dual-fuel methane-fuelled engine. Since its market debut in 2014, the ME-GI has been broadly accepted by all marine segments and is expected to shortly reach the 1,000 engine milestone

The strongest interest in the engine has come from the container segment with more than 400 engines ordered, followed by gas and liquid tanker vessels (225+), and car & truck carriers (175+).

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC), has played a prominent role in the adoption of the ME-GI and has added more than 125 of the two-stroke engines to its fleet, making it the largest ME-GI owner. MSC has also demonstrated its strong support for MAN Energy Solutions’ Pump Vaporizer Unit (PVU) and is also the customer with most contracts signed for this product.

“The two-stroke ME-GI provides us with the lowest methane slip, best gas consumption, and an attractive pilot-oil consumption as we navigate towards net zero,” said Giuseppe Gargiulo, head of newbuildings, MSC. “We have around 150 dual-fuel vessels on our order book currently to make our fleet the most modern and efficient in the industry. It is thanks to world-class suppliers like MAN Energy Solutions that we have been able to achieve this important energy transition milestone for our fleet.”

“The ME-GI engine stands out by virtue of its having the lowest methane slip of any engine in the market,” said Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at MAN Energy Solutions. “We have recently experienced a huge uptake in orders of ME-GI engines and believe the reason is that LNG is a brilliant transition fuel with which to reach the long-term goal of decarbonizing shipping. The LNG supply chain is the most mature and a supply of fossil LNG is available in most key ports around the world. As increased quantities of bio- and synthetic LNG become available at commercially viable prices, the ME-GI engine will allow shipowners to progress even further on the decarbonization pathway and reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions. This, coupled with the ME-GI’s market-leading efficiency and technological maturity that have won references in all available market segments, is an achievement we feel justifiably proud of. Every order represents an owner’s trust, which is truly humbling.”

“With an installed engine-output power base of more than 25 million kW, the ME-GI plays a leading role in terms of numbers, power and running hours against any dual-fuel, two-stroke engine in the market,” said Christian Ludwig, Head of two-stroke sales and promotion at MAN Energy Solutions, said:. Since its introduction – and including its upgrade to the ME-GI Mk II – these engines have formed the backbone of our dual-fuel engine portfolio. Available from 35-centimeter bore to 95-centimeter bore, these market-leading engines cover most propulsion needs. Even passenger ferries have taken to these engine – and our PVU for that matter – due to their many merits.”