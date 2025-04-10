MARAD to play a key role in implementing Trump maritime executive order Written by Nick Blenkey









As part of President Trump’s executive order to restore America’s maritime dominance, the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) will coordinate with various stakeholders to create a Maritime Action Plan (MAP). The MAP will include key initiatives like revitalizing the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), incentivizing domestic shipbuilding, enhancing infrastructure and capacity, growing demand for U.S. shipping, investing in maritime technology, enhancing workforce development, and strengthening maritime security. y.

“Today, President Trump delivered a major step towards resurrecting America’s maritime industry and ushering in a golden age in American shipbuilding,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “For far too long, the federal government has neglected domestic shipbuilding, deferred critical investments, and allowed our premier U.S. Merchant Marine Academy to fall into disrepair. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we have a once in a generation opportunity to fix it and create a new wave of maritime jobs. We will ensure the United States remains the premier maritime power and an economic powerhouse. And to the young Americans from all over the country who are interested in a maritime career – know that this administration has your back and believes you are a worthwhile investment in the prosperity of America.”

The executive order includes a number of components involving USDOT.

Shipbuilding financial incentives program

MARAD will work with federal agencies to establish a financial incentives program with broad flexibility to invest in capitalization and construction of commercial vessels, shipyards and ship repair facilities.

Maritime prosperity zones

MARAD will work with federal agencies to create Maritime Opportunity Zones to incentivize and facilitate domestic and allies’ investments in the U.S. maritime industrial and waterfront communities.

Grow demand for U.S. Shipping

MARAD will work with federal agencies to develop a plan to sustain and grow demand for U.S. shipping and shipbuilding through existing tax relief opportunities and MARAD programs, and other available means. In coordination with the National Security Council, MARAD will also look at opportunities, consistent with existing law, to increase cargo preference on liquid cargo carriers, tankers, and military useful vessels, as well as open market procurement to meet urgent military needs in tankers, cable laying, and repair vessels.

Expand mariner training and education

USDOT in partnership with USMMA will develop a plan to surge resources to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy so the facility can undergo long-overdue modernization projects that are essential to educating and training the workforce needed to support the rapid growth of the United States’ commercial and military fleets. The plan will also facilitate the establishment of new incentives including maritime prosperity zones to encourage domestic and allied investments in American shipbuilding.

Improve procurement efficiency

USDOT will work with federal agencies to reform the U.S. government procurement processes across the government to make America a better buyer and drive more cost-effective methods and market predictability.

Deliver strategic commercial fleet program proposal

MARAD will work with federal agencies to establish a U.S. strategic commercial fleet goal of additional U.S. flagged vessel capacity for national security.