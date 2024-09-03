Longitude Engineering launches new IMT-Isca PSV design series

Ship design specialist Longitude Engineering has launched a new series of platform supply vessel (PSV) designs. Named the IMT-Isca, they mark the next generation of the company’s IMT 984 G-Class.

“PSV newbuilding has been very limited since 2015, resulting in a shortage of suitable tonnage to support growing offshore energy plans,” says Duncan Grigg, product lead for maritime design at Longitude. “Inspired by our proven IMT PSV designs, IMT-Isca is the next-step evolution, reflecting the sustainability of our vessel designs, and focusing on efficiency and low-fuel consumption, whilst meeting contemporary regulations,”

The first design in the series, a DP Class 2 PSV – the IMT-Isca G-Flex – has a deck area of 800 square meters and has capacity for the maximum quantity of Type 2 and 3 cargoes allowed under the OSV Chemical Code. The launch follows early engagement with the market, to ensure a fit-for-purpose design that meets both current and future market requirements.

“Offshore energy operations are continuously under pressure to reduce cost and keep an eye on their carbon footprint,” continues Grigg. “IMT-Isca G-Flex is designed for maximum environmental and cost efficiency, with multiple options in terms of electrical architecture, crew and accommodation arrangements, and thrusters. In short, we have evolved the IMT-984 with the interests of both owners and charterers in mind.”

Features of the IMT-Isca series include:

Flexible design: multi-thruster and different engine options, multiple accommodation arrangements including for up to 12 passengers

Optimized for low-energy consumption: designed for IMO Tier III NOx compliance, optional battery installation and possible usage of HVO or alternative fuel

Design with efficiency at its core: the flexibility in design and low-fuel consumption combine to drive lower-cost operations

The vessel type has been designed by Longitude Engineering drawing on its OSD-IMT unit’s track-record in PSVs and the marine operational and risk expertise of sister company ABL.

"The IMT 984s which we operated at Swire Pacific – the G-Class – were brilliant vessels, with market-leading efficiency and low fuel consumption," said Capt. Simon Healy, Asia Pacific regional director for ABL. "It is exciting to work with the Longitude team on the development of these next-generation designs."