Julia Bonestroo Banegas joins Jones Walker maritime regulatory team

Julia Bonestroo Banegas has joined Jones Walker LLP as special counsel in the maritime practice group and a member of the maritime regulatory team in the firm’s Washington, D.C, office.

“We are pleased to welcome Julia to our maritime regulatory team,” said Bill Hines, the firm’s managing partner. “Her extensive experience in maritime law and regulatory compliance will be valuable to our clients in Washington, D.C/ and across the country.”

Bonestroo Banegas advises clients on federal and state maritime regulations to facilitate smooth business operations in the US and internationally. She assists in preparing for significant projects and establishing compliance programs that support uninterrupted trade and efficient operations. Her knowledge spans a variety of issues, including maritime transportation and regulatory compliance.

“I am excited about joining Jones Walker, a firm with deep maritime roots,” Bonestroo Banegas said. “It is a great platform for my clients.”

Bonestroo Banegas represents clients before government agencies such as the Federal Maritime Commission, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and the Federal Trade Commission, as well as in state and federal courts. Her experience includes supply chain regulatory counseling, state investigations, litigation, commercial contracting, and federal regulatory compliance.

When litigation arises, she collaborates with clients to navigate the issues and provides strategic guidance to resolve disputes and safeguard their business interests in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.