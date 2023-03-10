Green ammonia FPSO gains DNV AiP

With green ammonia eyed as key to the energy transition, DNV has granted its approval to an innovative floating solution. An industrial scale concept, being developed by Netherland-based SwitchH2 B.V. and Norway-based BW Offshore, centers on an NH3 FPSO powered primarily from a wind farm. It will produce hydrogen by electrolysis of seawater and nitrogen through the use of an air separation unit, combining these in an ammonia synthesis unit.

The FPSO could be built either through conversion of an existing Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) or as a dedicated newbuild vessel.

The ammonia gas produced by the unit will be condensed, and the liquid ammonia will be stored in the hull in order to be subsequently offloaded to an ammonia carrier. The NH3 FPSO will be permanently moored but can be relocated as necessary through planned disconnect. The offloading of the green ammonia will be done through a floating hose, reeled from the aft ship to the shuttle ammonia carrier midship manifold.

The AiP covers all aspects of the integrated vessel concept including structural integrity, mooring, ammonia production, ammonia storage and cargo handling,” says Conn Fagan.” DNV’s vice president, business development for floating production. “We are pleased to see such developments both with regard to use of renewable energy and as a contribution to emission reduction across many potential applications in different industry sectors.”

With the granting of the AIP, the green ammonia project is now ready to enter the basic design phase.

“We are delighted we have been awarded the AiP from DNV for our concept and we look forward to working with DNV in the next stages of the project,” says Bob Rietveldt, a member of the management board at SwitcH2.

“At BW Offshore, we leverage our offshore experience to support and expedite the energy transition by engineering next-generation floating production solutions. Achieving this AiP is an important milestone and an encouraging step towards a cleaner energy mix,” says Fredrik Savio, SVP project development at BW Offshore.