Georgia allots $6 million in state funding to Port of Brunswick improvements Written by Nick Blenkey









The Georgia General Assembly has allocated just over $6 million for special harbor improvements at the Port of Brunswick as part of the state’s midyear budget adjustment. Governor Brian Kemp signed the funding bill into law on February 29.

“I was proud to sign the FY2024 amended budget with key investments in areas like public safety, education, and workforce development,” said Gov. Kemp. “Reflecting our shared commitment to making Georgia the best state to live, work, and raise a family, I’m especially pleased this budget included record funding for infrastructure projects like the Brunswick Harbor, which plays a vital role in Georgia’s thriving economy.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ recommended harbor improvement plan includes a bend widener, expansion of the turning basin (where ships are turned bow-downriver before docking at Colonel’s Island), and an expanded meeting area at St. Simons Sound.

“I want to thank our state lawmakers, members of Congress and Gov. Kemp for their continued support of our port operations in Brunswick and Savannah,” said Georgia Ports Authority board chairman Kent Fountain. “These funds, as well as expected federal dollars, will enable GPA to more effectively support the businesses and jobs that rely on Brunswick for efficient connections to global markets.”

The state allocation for the harbor is a pass-through to the Corps of Engineers to pay for the non-federal share of the project. The entire cost is expected to be $17.45 million, with a federal share of $11.35 million, or 65%.

“For the past four years, we’ve seen an increasing number of vessel calls at the Port of Brunswick, and the car carriers serving Colonel’s Island have expanded in size to 7,000-vehicle capacity,” said GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch. “An improved channel will better accommodate growing business demand, and perfectly complements the terminal improvements we’re making in Brunswick.”

Lynch said the next step is for GPA to sign a project partnership agreement with the Corps of Engineers laying out state and federal responsibilities related to the Brunswick Harbor improvements.

The project will benefit the auto carriers calling on Colonel’s Island as well as bulk and breakbulk vessels carrying commodities such as forest products and raw rubber.