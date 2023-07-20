First cargo vessel bunkers with LNG at Port Canaveral Written by Nick Blenkey









While Port Canaveral, Fla., has been bunkering cruise vessels since June 2021, it has just hosted its first LNG bunkering of a cargo vessel when the largest Jones Act LNG bunker barge thus far delivered, the 5,500 cubic meter Clean Canaveral, completed the barge-to-ship bunkering of an asphalt/bitumen tanker at the port’s South Cargo Berth 4.

JAX LNG, along with Polaris New Energy, handled the LNG refueling of the tanker, the M/T Damia Desgagnés, on the ship’s inaugural call at Port Canaveral. The barge-to-ship operation saw 400 cubic meters of LNG safely transferred to the tanker after it had completed its discharge of cargo.

The operation was closely coordinated between Port Canaveral, JAX LNG, U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Canaveral and Canaveral Fire Rescue to ensure the LNG bunkering was properly planned, coordinated, and conducted safely and efficiently.

“Our port has been at the forefront of LNG fueling for cruise vessels for several years. This was Damia Desgagnés’s first call at our port and her first waterside bunkering of LNG,” said Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray. “LNG is a proven clean energy fuel option and we’re proud to support its use in the maritime industry.”

The Port Canaveral call marks the first time that Petro-Nav has deployed the Damia Desgagnés to Port Canaveral and is the vessel’s first LNG fueling by a bunker vessel.

“Our LNG-fueled fleet has expanded to five Canadian flagged tankers all operating in the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Seaway system, Eastern Canada, and the U.S. as well as the Canadian Arctic,” said Julie Lambert, president of Petro-Nav Inc. (a subsidiary of Canada’s Groupe Desgagnés). “We are proud to be leaders in energy efficient, low emission, low carbon marine transportation. We are especially excited to participate with Port Canaveral and JAX LNG in the Damia Desgagnés’s first barge-to-ship marine LNG bunkering.”

GAC Bunker Fuels, the only bunkering company with integrated ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certifications for bunker procurement, which also covers LNG as a marine fuel, traded the LNG transfer.

JAX LNG, a joint venture between Seaside LNG and Pivotal LNG, a subsidiary of BHE GT&S, h=has access to two Jones Act LNG bunker barges, the Clean Canaveral and Clean Jacksonville to serve multiple customers in various ports in the southeast United States.

“As we celebrate one year of operation in Port Canaveral, we appreciate the cooperative relationships that have been developed to provide cruise and cargo ships increased access to LNG,” said Roger Williams, manager of JAX LNG and VP of commercial LNG and gas development at BHE GT&S, the parent company of Pivotal LNG. “We look forward to continue to work with all these stakeholders as we further increase LNG deliveries in Port Canaveral and other ports in the southeastern U.S.”