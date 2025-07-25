Envision Energy powers the world’s first green ammonia marine bunkering Written by Nick Blenkey









Shanghai-headquartered Envision Energy reports that green ammonia fuel produced at its green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Chifeng, China, has successfully powered what it claims as the world’s first green ammonia marine bunkering operation. The milestone event took place at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry’s terminal in Dalian, where China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers Co completed the inaugural bunkering of green ammonia fuel for a 5,500 HP ammonia-fueled port vessel. Envision says that the achievement demonstrates that the entire value chain, from green ammonia production to transportation, bunkering, and operation of ammonia-powered vessels, is now fully established.

“This successful bunkering demonstrates how net zero fuels can scale from renewable power generation to hard-to-abate sectors like maritime shipping – a true breakthrough for green ammonia,” said Frank Yu, senior vice president of Envision Energy, “We are proud that our green ammonia powered the world’s first bunkering of its kind. It’s a testament to Envision’s ability to deliver end-to-end net zero solutions that accelerate the replacement of fossil fuels with green energy in shipping and redefine what’s possible for the broader industrial transition.”

Envision says that the green ammonia fuel supplied for this bunkering is a direct result of the cutting-edge innovation at its Chifeng green hydrogen-ammonia project. The world’s largest and most cost-effective facility of its kind, the project integrates wind, solar, and energy storage with proprietary hydrogen and ammonia production technologies to achieve dynamic coupling of power generation and green molecule production. The project has been awarded the ISCC Plus certification, becoming the world’s first project certified for green ammonia with a verified GHG (greenhouse gas) footprint. Additionally, the green ammonia produced has received renewable ammonia certification from Bureau Veritas, further confirming its environmental integrity and sustainability credentials.

The port tugboat that received the green ammonia fuel is equipped with key technologies including an independently developed ammonia dual-fuel engine and a dedicated fuel supply system. The vessel achieves an ammonia substitution rate of up to 91%, significantly reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels and effectively cutting carbon emissions during operations.

This vessel has obtained the “Ammonia Fuel Tug” classification from China Classification Society, setting a benchmark for the future of green shipping technology.

The success of this operation positions Dalian Port as the world’s first port capable of offering biofuel, green methanol, LNG, and green ammonia bunkering services, reinforcing its status as a green energy hub in Northeast Asia. It also fills a critical gap in the supply chain for green ammonia marine fuel for international trade vessels.

Envision says that the pioneering bunkering achievement marks a critical step in the decarbonization of global shipping and sets a scalable blueprint for green fuel ecosystems worldwide.