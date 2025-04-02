DOF Sea Dragon OSV will feature a range of Kongsberg Maritime solutions Written by Nick Blenkey









More details are emerging about the OSV (offshore support vessel) that the Crist shipyard in Poland is building for DOF. Provisionally named Sea Dragon, the OSV is set to assist operations off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

As we reported earlier, the 110 meter OSV will be powered by six MAN 12V175D variable speed gensets and will feature a full propulsion scope from Rauma, Finland-based Steerprop.

Now Kongsberg Maritime reports that it has secured a contract to supply an integrated package of equipment for the OSV that will include the DC main switchboard, battery hybrid system, main power generator, thruster induction motor, and distribution transformer.

One of the biggest features is the DC electric system, which offers several compelling advantages over traditional AC systems, including enhanced energy efficiency, reduced space and weight requirements, improved power quality, and better dynamic response. These benefits make DC electrical systems increasingly favored for modern offshore vessels, particularly those focused on energy efficiency, hybrid propulsion, and advanced operational capabilities.

Kongsberg Maritime’s battery-hybrid propulsion system will comprise two 1 MWh battery packs, this advanced system will be complemented by a DC electric system designed to ensure the highest operational efficiency.

With these innovations, says Kongsberg Maritime, the new shiOSV is set to achieve fuel savings of up to 35% compared to similar vessels, marking a significant step forward in sustainable maritime technology.

DOF has also selected a range of Kongsberg Maritime technology to support its offshore operations, for navigation, automation and control systems, as well as the company’s K-Pos Dynamic Positioning system.