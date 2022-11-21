Damen set to deliver big dredge in short order Written by Nick Blenkey









Ten years ago, Indonesia’s Pelayaran Fortuna Nusantara Megajaya (PFNM) took delivery of the 2,500 cubic meter trailing suction hopper dredge (TSHD) Barito Equator. Built to a Damen design, it remains the largest TSHD ever constructed in Indonesia.

Now PFNM has bought a Damen cutter suction dredge (CSD) that will be the largest stationary dredge owned by an Indonesian operator. The vessel, a CSD650, will operate in a port expansion project on the island of Kalimantan. A swift delivery has been made possible due to Damen’s stock program.

Damen’s standard CSD650 will be fitted with a 700 kW cutter head which can work in water depths down to 25 meters. The suction ladder incorporates a submerged dredge pump, which works in series with the inboard dredge pump. 3,938 kW of installed power ensures an impressive discharge distance and dredge production of 7,000 cubic meters per hour on average. The overall length of the dredger is 70 meters, giving it an impressive swing width of 71 meters, and it has a weight of 660 tons.

Currently, the new CSD650 is being finalized and equipped to specification in the Netherlands. The dredge will be transported from the Damen Dredging Equipment shipyard early next year.

“It is a real pleasure to be able to deliver the dredge at such a short notice,” said Gysbert Boersma, Damen Shipyard sales manager. “Our fruitful discussions with the Indonesian owner have resulted in the delivery of a complete dredging package including spares and training. This will all ensure a fast deployment of the new dredge on site.”

