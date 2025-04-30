Chesapeake Shipbuilding opts for Aquarius retractable stabilizers

Continuing a15-year partnership with Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md., Kongsberg Maritime is supplying its Aquarius retractable stabilizers for installation on the latest newbuild cruise ships under construction at the shipyard for American Cruise Lines,

The Aquarius retractable stabilizers offer high-performance roll damping, compact and lightweight design, and advanced control systems. They are specifically engineered for smaller vessels, and feature a one-piece high-lift fin, low installation costs, and ease of integration with the ship’s alarm and monitoring systems. The stabilizers come with a fin-box and necessary local stiffening, ready for seamless installation at the shipyard.

With over three decades of industry experience, Chesapeake Shipbuilding has established itself as a designer and builder of commercial ships up to 450 feet in length, specializing in passenger vessels, tugboats, and ferries,

“Kongsberg Maritime has consistently provided a quality product that meets our niche needs,” said Steven McGee, president of Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp. “Their engineering department has provided spot-on computational fluid dynamic resistance results, and their structural designs are easy to incorporate into our vessel designs. Their on-site technicians are outstanding during each commissioning and subsequent maintenance periods. We expect Kongsberg Maritime to be integral to our continued growth.”

The yard is currently constructing the American Patriot, American Pioneer, American Maverick and American Ranger, along with other vessels for American Cruise Lines (ACL). Set to begin cruising in June of 2025, these vessels will accommodate 130 guests in staterooms with private balconies and a deck of suites. Fully stabilised with Kongsberg Maritime’s Aquarius retractable stabilisers, these new ships will enhance the cruising experience along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

“Our long-standing relationship with Chesapeake Shipbuilding demonstrates the importance of effective stabilization systems on board cruise vessels,” said Kongsberg Maritime sales director Paul Crawford. “We are proud to see our Aquarius retractable stabilizers helping to provide American Cruise Lines’ guests with a comfortable, smooth sailing experience in the coastal and river waters of the USA.”