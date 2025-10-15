BV to class its first hydrogen-powered general cargo ships

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has entered into a contract with Turkey’s Gelibolu Shipyard and Germany’s eCap Marine covering the classification of two hydrogen-powered cargo vessels, with options for two more. To be built for Norwegian shipowner Møre Sjø AS, they will be the first general cargo ships in BV class to use hydrogen propulsion.

According to ship designer Naval Dynamics, the vessels are NDAS EcoFlex 4.0K fuel cell coastal bulkers and will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells operating on compressed hydrogen.

Designed with the integration of a high-pressure hydrogen power system, a battery pack and electric propulsion, the vessels will measure 88.7 meters in length and 14.2 meters in breadth, with a maximum draft of six meters and an estimated gross tonnage of 3,750. The vessels are designed to transport heavy and occasional dry bulk cargoes under the Norwegian flag.

On delivery from the yard, the vessels are being designed to meet the requirements for BV’s HYDROGENFUEL-PREPARED notation.

The hydrogen power system is currently being designed by eCap Marine, which will also be responsible for its installation, commissioning, and the execution of the Alternative Design Approval process. BV will be closely involved throughout the review and approval process to help ensure the safe and reliable integration of the system. Once completed, the vessels will be eligible to be assigned the HYDROGENFUEL notation.

In addition to their alternative fuel capability, the vessels are intended to be classed with a comprehensive scope including Cyber Resilient, Unrestricted Navigation, AUT-UMS, In-Water Survey and OPS (On-shore power system) notations. These standards will help ensure the vessels meet the requirements for safety, performance and operational flexibility while being able to run as zero-emission vessels.

Matthieu de Tugny, executive vice president,i ndustrials and commodities at Bureau Veritas, said: “This project marks an important step in advancing hydrogen as an alternative fuel for general cargo shipping. By working together with Gelibolu Shipyard, eCap Marine and Møre Sjø AS, we are helping to ensure the safe and reliable deployment of new technologies, combining efficiency with readiness for future fuels. At BV, we are proud to support our stakeholders in preparing for the energy transition, and these vessels illustrate how forward-looking owners and builders can lead the way towards a lower-emission future.”

Torstein Holsvik, managing director of Møre Sjø, said: “Our ambition is to build Norway’s leading zero-emission shipping company for coastal freight – a profitable, scalable and disruptive company with a clear green profile as its competitive advantage.”