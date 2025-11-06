BV and other key players sign declaration on accelerating nuclear for maritime Written by Nick Blenkey









With nuclear propulsion using Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) increasingly seen as a significant potential key to cutting maritime carbon emissions, Bureau Veritas (BV) has joined more than 30 European companies from the French and international nuclear and maritime sectors formally signing the “Declaration of Cooperation for Accelerating Nuclear for Maritime Applications to meet Climate Ambitions.”

The declaration recognizes the critical role of the maritime sector in achieving global climate goals and the need to transition to low-carbon energy systems. It highlights the potential of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to become a safe, reliable, and sustainable solution for maritime and port energy systems. Together, the signatories reaffirmed their commitment to advancing innovation in line with the France 2030 Investment Plan, which allocates EUR 1 billion to the development of innovative nuclear technologies, including SMRs.

The signatories have committed to an ongoing collaborative effort – across industries – to address technological, regulatory, and societal challenges, and to identify pilot projects to test and validate nuclear-powered solutions. The declaration also emphasizes transparent communication on nuclear safety to build public understanding and trust.

In addition, the participants encourage administrations to develop a robust European ecosystem that will facilitate the development of nuclear technologies in maritime operations; to strengthen international collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO); and to call on governments and institutions to provide regulatory clarity, equitable access to climate finance, and harmonized safety standards. Progress will be reviewed annually to ensure transparency and alignment with global climate and energy transition targets.

Matthieu de Tugny, executive vice president, industrials and commodities at Bureau Veritas, said: “This declaration marks an important milestone in aligning nuclear and maritime expertise to accelerate decarbonization and support the long-term sustainability of global shipping. The integration of nuclear technology into maritime operations represents a transformative opportunity, but it must be built on the foundations of safety, transparency, and international cooperation. With recognized competences in both the maritime and nuclear sectors, Bureau Veritas is uniquely positioned to help ensure that innovation advances responsibly and sustainably.”

Christine Cabau Woehrel, executive vice president assets & operations at CMA CGM, and chair of the steering committee of the New Energies Coalition, declared: “The role of nuclear energy in the decarbonization of maritime and port environments is emerging with both promise and responsibility. By joining forces with Bureau Veritas, Onet, Bessé and our international partners, we are taking an initial yet determined step toward exploring how advanced nuclear technologies — such as SMRs — can contribute safely and sustainably to the energy transition of the maritime sector in the long run. Collaboration, transparency, and scientific rigor will guide our path forward for port electrification and maritime decarbonization.”

Émilie de Lombarès, chairwoman of the executive board at Onet Group, declared: “This declaration of cooperation emphasizes the need for coordinated international efforts to address the technological, regulatory, societal, and financial challenges associated with integrating civil nuclear power into the maritime sector. Given Onet Group has supported the French nuclear sector for around 50 years, our long-standing presence has given us a unique, hands-on understanding of the industry’s evolution. We are actively supporting several innovative projects for decarbonization, involving SMRs because we think the SMR approach is a new opportunity to re-evaluate the potential of nuclear energy for maritime industry. That is why we joined forces with Bureau Veritas, CMA CGM, Bessé as well as other international partners to invite all stakeholders in the nuclear and maritime sectors to join this collective movement as to build a sustainable, secure, and resilient maritime future, showcasing French and European leadership.”