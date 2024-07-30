BRIX Marine launches new whale watching vessel Quinn Starr Written by Nick Blenkey









The latest vessel launched by Port Angeles, Wash.- based BRIX Marine, the Quinn Starr is designed to enhance whale watching tours operating out of Auke Bay, Alaska.

A model 5217-CTC PaxCat, the vessel is “designed for passenger to love,” says BRIX Marine managing director Perry Knudson. “The main cabin has comfortable seats with great visibility, and with three different exterior decks to choose from, the wildlife viewing is the priority. The 5217-CTC PaxCat is the premier option for 49 passenger vessels.”

Photo: BRIX Marine

The 5217-CTC Quinn Starr has a hull length of 52 feet, a beam of 17 feet 6 inches, and is powered by twin 800 HP Scania DI16 marine diesels. In addition to the 49 passengers, the vessel can accommodate three crew members, meeting USCG Sub T requirements.

Constructed with 5086 alloy aluminum hull skins and 5052 alloy aluminum interior transverse frames, ensuring durability and performance, the vessel’s main deck includes watertight bulkheads, self-bailing aluminum decks, and multiple access hatches for ease of operation and safety. The Quinn Starr features advanced navigation systems, and has a full-width swim grid with a jet guard.

