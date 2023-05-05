American Cruise Lines celebrates double riverboat christenings

Guilford, Conn., based American Cruise Lines this week held riverboat christenings at two very different locations — in a canyon at the Idaho border and alongside a bayou in Louisiana — for two nearly identical river cruise vessels, American Jazz and American Serenade. The sisterships are two of the Lines’ six highly acclaimed American Riverboats.

American Christens 2 New Riverboats on Opposite Sides of the Country: Snake & Mississippi River.

Stacia L. Morfin, CEO of Nez Perce Tourism and a citizen of the Nimíipuu Nation, christened American Jazz in Clarkston, Wash, on the Snake River.

Rep. Julia Letlow, (R. La. 5th District), christened the American Serenade in Vidalia, La., on the Mississippi River.

The two godmothers were joined by American Cruise Lines’ guests, crew, and executives, as well as state and local officials who welcomed the ships to their respective regions.

“The two riverboat christenings, one in a desert canyon and one on the bayou, show the incredible breadth of river cruise options in the U.S.A.,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO, American Cruise Lines. “They also show the growth of American Cruise Lines and the range of places that we explore. We are so grateful to the communities who welcome us and look forward to a strong future together as we cruise the Snake and Mississippi Rivers.”

The new riverboats accommodate only 180 guests and feature the largest staterooms on any riverboats in the world. Each offers multiple dining and lounge options, as well as spacious sundecks and lecture rooms. They also feature the hallmark architectural detail of the American Riverboat series, a four-story glass atrium in the center of the ship.

All six of the company’s American Riverboats were built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md. American Cruise Lines has four additional ships now under construction at the yard, the first two of which will debut later this year.