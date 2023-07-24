Admiral Lisa Franchetti to be nominated as next CNO Written by Nick Blenkey









President Joe Biden has announced his intention to nominate Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti to succeed Adm. Michael Gilday as Chief of Naval Operations.

“As our next Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Lisa Franchetti will bring 38 years of dedicated service to our nation as a commissioned officer, including in her current role of Vice Chief of Naval Operations,” said President Biden. “Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas. She is the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the United States Navy, and when confirmed, she will again make history as the first woman to serve as the Chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”

President Biden also announced his intention to nominate Vice Adm. James Kilby, who currently serves as the Deputy Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, as Vice Chief of Naval Operations; Adm. Samuel Paparo, who currently serves as the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, as commander of Indo-Pacific Command; and Vice Adm. Stephen “Web” Koehler, currently Director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. as Commander of Pacific Fleet.

All four nominees have impeccable credentials, however confirmations of general and flag officers are on hold by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who has blocked the nominations of more than 280 military officers since February and refuses to allow for a vote on their nominations over the Department of Defense’s policy allowing service members to reimburse travel and leave to seek non-covered reproductive care.

“It has long been an article of faith in this country that supporting our servicemembers and their families, and providing for the strength of our national defense, transcends politics. What Senator Tuberville is doing is not only wrong—it is dangerous,” said President Biden. “In this moment of rapidly evolving security environments and intense competition, he is risking our ability to ensure that the United States Armed Forces remain the greatest fighting force in the history of the world. “