35 Somali pirates to be brought to India and prosecuted

The Times of India reports an Indian Navy officer as saying that 35 Somali pirates who, back in December, hijacked a Maltese-flagged bulker, the Ruen, to use as a mother ship will be brought to India and prosecuted.

#INSKolkata, in the last 40 hours, through concerted actions successfully cornered and coerced all 35 Pirates to surrender & ensured safe evacuation of 17 crew members in the evening today #16Mar 24 from the pirate vessel without any injury.#INSKolkata had carried out the… https://t.co/eKxfEdMRES pic.twitter.com/tmQq2fG8yE — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 16, 2024

The Indian Navy guided missile destroyer INS Kolkata intercepted the Ruen around 260 nautical miles east of Somalia. The destroyer was supported by the patrol vessel, INS Subhadra, P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft, high-altitude long-endurance drones and additional marine commandos air-dropped by an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster-III aircraft.

The Ruen was intercepted March 15, with the pirates shooting down a small spotter drone launched by INS Kolkata. In a calibrated response, INS Kolkata disabled the bulker’s steering system and navigational aids, forcing it to stop. Some hours later, the pirates surrendered and the Ruen’s 17 crewmembers were successfully and safely evacuated.

The rescue of the crew follows the Indian Navy’s successful rescue of the crew of another hijacked bulker, the Lila Norfolk, back in January.

“The usual practice is to set apprehended pirates adrift on their skiffs after disarming them to ensure they do not pose a threat to other vessels,” the Navy officer told the Times of India. “But these 35 pirates opened fire on our warship. If they are let go, they will re-group and begin their piracy attacks again.”

“There is now also the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, which was notified last year, to prosecute such cases,” the officer said.

At the time that legislation was passed, the International Chamber of Shipping noted that it broadens the definition of officers authorized to make arrests and seizures. Criminalizing instigating, supporting and/or enabling piracy, the legislation provides that conviction under the new law would lead to a sentence of life imprisonment or, if the accused is proved to have caused death through an act of piracy, could result in the death penalty.