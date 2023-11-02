ZF unveils its newest azimuth thruster

Miramar, Fla., based ZF North America is to add the ZF AT 90 to its azimuth thruster (AT) line-up.

Becoming commercially available in December, The new, well-mounted, Z-drive thruster is compatible with a wide range of commercial vessels, supporting a maximum power of 1,978 kW/2,651 hp and increasing the power and thrust capabilities of the AT thruster product line.

Fully customizable to nearly any hull shape or vessel profile, the ZF AT 90 is one of the most flexible products on the market. It also supports auto-trolling. The combination with ThrusterCommand ensures precise and efficient propulsion control.

Like all azimuth thrusters in the AT series, the ZF AT 90 can be executed as part of a hybrid or fully electric system, requiring reduced engine power during vessel operation, full electric sailing, dynamic positioning and slow cruising while in electric mode, and more. ZF says that operators who install the AT series aboard vessels are one step closer to earning a CLEANSHIP class notation.

“Whether a client is operating vessels in the inland waterways or has tugboats, ferries or any number of specialty vessels, such as dredges, the ZF AT 90 offers significant advantages,” said ZF’s Walter Fienco, product manager, commercial thrusters. “In addition to this new product being adaptable to your vessel’s unique configuration, ZF offers competitive delivery speeds and low life-cycle costs. These factors, paired with our decades of experience and knowledgeable customer care team, help customers feel confident that this is the right choice to ensure reliable, green and safe vessel operations.”

The ZF AT 90 azimuth thruster comes standard with an 18-month warranty, with extended warranty options. All ZF Marine products are supported by the company’s new mobile service app, an expansive dealer support network and its 24/7 1-833-ZFWRENCH sales and service hotline.