World’s most powerful methanol engine set for delivery

MAN Energy Solutions reports that it will deliver the world’s most powerful methanol engine in June 2025. Rated at 82,440 kW @ 80 rpm, the engine, an MAN B&W 12G95ME-C10.5-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) type, is currently being built by Chinese licensee, CSSC-MES Diesel Co., Ltd. (CMD).

The engine poised to take the “most powerful methanol engine” crown is the first of 12 being built to power a series of twelve 24,000 TEU container vessels currently under construction: seven at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS) for shipowner, Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL); and five at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS) for shipowner, COSCO Shipping Lines Co., Ltd.

Each engine will feature MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary EGRTC (exhaust gas recirculation turbocharger cut-­­­­­­out) emissions system, the largest two-string EGR system on a two-stroke engine to date.

“At MAN Energy Solutions, our vision of ‘Moving Big Things to Zero’ motivates everything we do in developing the engine technology to operate on those fuels vying for prominence in the future market,” said Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at MAN Energy Solutions. “This latest, remarkable milestone – the world’s most powerful methanol engine – is just the latest fulfillment of that. By harnessing the potential of methanol, we are bringing the maritime industry closer to zero-emission solutions and we fully expect methanol to figure prominently as a future-fuel across all segments. Our thanks go to CMD, OOCL and COSCO Shipping, valued partners with whom we continue to share so many highlights.”

“As we move towards a multi-fuel future, interest in methanol has grown steadily,” said Christian Ludwig, head of two-stroke sales and promotion at MAN Energy Solutions. “To date, between newbuild engines and retrofits, we have won over 230 ME-LGIM references that have accumulated over 600,000 hours running on methanol alone. With ME-LGIM technology reaching 10 years in the market, it represents mature, proven technology and reflects MAN Energy Solutions’ ability to develop attractive technology to enable shipping’s carbon transition. Furthermore, while methanol produced from renewable sources is an attractive marine-fuel option due to its low carbon-intensity, an engine using green methanol can even provide carbon-neutral propulsion – adding to the benefits the ME-LGIM brings to the table.”

MAN Energy Solutions developed the ME-LGIM dual-fuel engine for operation on methanol, as well as conventional fuel. The engine is based on the company’s proven ME-series, with its approximately 8,500 engines in service, and works according to the Diesel principle. When operating on green methanol, the engine offers carbon-neutral propulsion for large merchant-marine vessels.