Wärtsilä will add four more methanol engines to its portfolio Written by Nick Blenkey









With the ordering of methanol-fueled vessels picking up pace, Wärtsilä is to introduce another four methanol engines to its portfolio. In addition to the Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine launched last year, Wärtsilä will add the Wärtsilä 20, Wärtsilä 31, Wärtsilä 46F and Wärtsilä 46TS to its portfolio of engines capable of operating with methanol fuel.

Methanol — and specifically green methanol — has become one of the primary alternative fuel choices for the shipping industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

According to the latest figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight platform, the month of November saw a total of eight new vessels with alternative fuel propulsion ordered . Among these, four were for LNG-powered ships, while the remaining four were methanol-powered. All eight orders were in the RO/RO and car carrier segment. So far this year, the platform has logged 268 new orders for alternative fuel vessels, including 112 LNG- and 152 methanol-powered ships.

METHANOL RETROFITS

While the DNV platform focuses on newbuild orders, methanol fuel retrofits are also getting a lot of attention and Wärtsilä says that, throughout its diesel engine portfolio, covering both new engines, as well as those currently in operation, is developing the corresponding methanol retrofit capabilities. Methanol upgrades are either available or under development for the Wärtsilä 31, Wärtsilä 32, Wärtsilä 46F, Wärtsilä 46TS and Wärtsilä ZA40S engines. Additionally, the Wärtsilä 20 engine family can be ordered with methanol combustion capabilities.

DECARBONIZATION FRONT AND CENTER

“Decarbonization is front and center to our strategy going forward, and the development of engines capable of running on future fuels is crucial to that,” says Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä’s Marine Power business. “Wärtsilä takes an innovative approach to supporting the marine industry’s transformation to more sustainable operations, and this broad range of methanol engines emphasizes this.”

“Wärtsilä is backing its extensive experience with strong investments in developing new fuel flexible technologies and products.” says Stefan Nysjö, vice president of power supply, Wärtsilä Marine Power. “We recognize that it is vital for ship owners to have maximum flexibility and to keep options open as the industry navigates the uncertain pathway to net zero, and we are working hard to deliver this operational flexibility. Our track record is already very solid, and this expanded engine portfolio adds to both our accomplishments and our long-term commitment to the maritime industry,

Wärtsilä has extensive experience of methanol engines, having converted the first of four engines on the ferry Stena Germanica in 2015. Last year, it launched the Wärtsilä 32 Methanol engine and MethanolPac storage and supply system, becoming one of the first commercially available solutions for using methanol as a fuel in the maritime industry.

The Wärtsilä 32 Methanol engine has received type approval certificates from several classification societies.

The four new methanol engines will be available for deliveries at different points from 2025 onwards.