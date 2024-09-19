Wärtsilä and Chevron Shipping partner to lower methane emissions from LNG carriers Written by Nick Blenkey









In a marine industry first move to reduce methane slip, Wärtsilä has partnered with Chevron Shipping Company to convert one engine on each of six Chevron Transport Corporation LNG Carriers from dual-fuel (DF) to spark gas (SG) operation.

The conversions come after two years of collaboration between the two companies and are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of Chevron Shipping’s broader efforts to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations.

LNG, when burned as a fuel, results in small amounts of methane that may not fully combust leading to methane escaping into the atmosphere, referred to as methane slip.

Methane exists in the atmosphere for a shorter time than CO2 but traps approximately 25–30 times more heat over a 100-year period. Addressing methane emissions is a key part of lowering carbon intensity.

Wärtsilä’s 50DF to SG conversion project is designed to modify the engines in service to operate as SG, using spark ignition versus diesel pilot fuel to initiate combustion. This enables a more optimized combustion process, thereby reducing the methane slip and improving efficiency.

“Chevron Shipping aims to reduce methane emissions intensity of our LNG fleet in support of a lower carbon future,” says Barbara Pickering, president of Chevron Shipping. “We are pleased to collaborate with Wärtsilä in this industry first. This demonstrates steps we are taking to reduce the carbon intensity of marine transportation.”

“This innovative project represents a notable step forward on the road to advancing lower carbon fleets,” said Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine and executive vice president at Wärtsilä Corporation. “Wärtsilä has an extensive track-record in reducing methane slip from LNG-fuelled engines, not only as newbuild solutions, but also through retrofitting existing installations.”

