Wallenius Wilhelmsen orders engines for methanol-fueled car carrier quartet

Not too surprisingly, the series of giant methanol-fueled car carriers that Wallenius Wilhelmsen is building in China (see earlier story) will be powered by MAN B&W ME-LGIM main engines. The Oslo-listed RO/RO specialist has now placed an order with MAN Energy Solutions for the engines for the first four ships, each of which will be powered by an MAN B&W 7S60ME-C10.5-LGIM (-liquid gas injection methanol) dual-fuel engine capable of running on green methanol.

The 9,300 CEU (Car Equivalent Unit) PCTC vessels will be built at the Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) and are scheduled for delivery from mid-2026 on; the initial four-ship order contains options for a further eight vessels.

“We are securing our position as our customers’ first choice in shipping and delivering on our strategy to provide a net-zero, emission-free, end-to-end service by 2027,” said Xavier Leroi, EVP & COO shipping services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen. “We believe that methanol is the fastest way to net-zero emissions.”

Momentum for methanol-fueled car carriers grows

“Methanol is gaining momentum within the PCTC segment off the back of strong Chinese car-manufacturing figures and the introduction of new emission regulations,” said Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at MAN Energy Solutions. “Within the segment, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a major player and one of the first movers to methanol based on its own journey towards net zero. We fully expect methanol to figure prominently as a future fuel across vehicle carriers and, indeed eventually, all vessel segments.”

“This will be the second newbuilding project within the PCTC segment that features our S60-LGIM engine,” said Thomas S. Hansen, head of promotion and customer support at MAN Energy Solution. “The shipping industry is showing an increasing interest in decarbonisation by operating vessels on green methanol and these engines will provide significant emission reductions. The ME-LGIM concept is proven and still the only such concept that has entered commercial operation. Currently, our total ME-LGIM orders stand at over 150 engines. This includes more than 23 already in operation and that have accumulated more than 500,000 running hours since first entering service in 2016.”