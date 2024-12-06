Wallenius Maritime carries out wind tunnel tests for world’s first sail-powered PCTC Written by Nick Blenkey









Sweden’s Wallenius Marine is getting nearer to achieving its goal of building the world’s first wind-powered PCTC (pure car and truck carrier). It is now conducting advanced wind tunnel tests to confirm its design. They are being carried out in Gothenburg by RISE Maritime Department (former SSPA), at one of Europe’s most advanced wind tunnels, with wind speeds of up to 250 km/h.

RISE Maritime has constructed a 5 x 2 meter model for the tests, using advanced technology. The model weighs 1.2 tons and is used to simulate the full aerodynamic performance of the ship in the wind tunnel. Previously, wing sails have been tested independently without a hull, but this combination of hull and multiple wings in a large tunnel with a large-scale model makes this test unique.

The tests will not only confirm the design but also contribute to the development of new data simulation models for wind-powered ships. The test areas include:

The interaction between the vessel’s hull and six high-tech wing sails.

Testing the optimal distance between hull and wing for maximum performance.

Testing three different types of command bridges and their impact on the vessel’s performance.

How “off-design conditions” affect the ship’s operation, such as when a wing sail is positioned at the wrong angle or location.

Data for the development of wing control systems.

“We are currently at a central stage in the design process where we want to ensure that our design meets all technical and operational requirements before we finalize the tender design,” says Carl Fagergren, senior project manager at Wallenius Marine.

Also present in Gothenburg for the wind tunnel tests are representatives from KTH, RISE SSPA, and Oceanbird, who are contributing expertise and technical knowledge to the project.