VIDEO: ZEI takes wraps off hydrogen-powered speed boat

South San Francisco, Calif.-headquartered Zero Emission Industries (ZEI) has unveiled FCV Vanguard, the world’s first hydrogen-powered high-performance speed boat.

The FCV Vanguard was created by repowering a 1995-built 27-foot powerboat with ZEI’s new “Z-Class” prototype power system.

The Z-Class system replaced a traditional gasoline big block V8 engine with a 375 horsepower, 465 lb-ft torque hydrogen fuel cell system.

The prototype Z-Class fuel cell power system installed in the boat performs better than a comparable diesel or gasoline engine or battery-only electric motors and is more flexible and robust, claims ZEI. It includes four fuel cell stacks, a Li-Ion battery, hydrogen safety systems, a custom cooling system, power electronics and a high-performance electric motor, all controlled by ZEI’s hydrogen operating software. The fuel cells run as needed to keep the battery charged and ready at all times; when needed, they work together to deliver electricity to an electric motor, which powers the prop.

The system delivers impressive performance metrics:

Peak power (10 Seconds): 390 kW (522 HP)

Continuous power: 280 kW (375 HP)

Torque: 630 Nm (465 lb-ft)

Dimensions: 1950 x 990 x 850 mm

System weight: 700 kg (1,540 lbs)

Nominal system efficiency: >50%

Fuel type: Gaseous hydrogen

Heat Management: Liquid-cooled (water-to-water)

The FCV Vanguard has been developed in partnership with the California Energy Commission through its Gas R&D Program.

“With ZEI’s hydrogen fuel cell system, we combine the best individual advantages of gasoline, diesel, and battery electric powertrains in a relatively small package, “ said John Motlow, chief strategy officer at ZEI. “Our system delivers the high performance and quick refueling of gasoline engines, the torque and efficiency of diesel, and the clean, quiet operation of electric motors. This versatility makes it ideal for a wide range of applications, from high-speed boats to heavy-duty vehicles, all while producing zero emissions.”

“Moreover, optimized hydrogen storage tanks can extend the boat’s range with a pathway to match gas or diesel and has much faster refueling than battery-only electrics, “ Motlow added. “The FCV Vanguard proves that hydrogen fuel cells can meet the rigorous demands of high-performance vehicles while providing a viable, zero-emission solution. “

ZEI previously engineered and installed a similar power system on the world’s first commercial passenger ferry in San Francisco, powered entirely by zero-emission hydrogen fuel cells. This system was a predecessor to the current generation of technology utilized in the FCV Vanguard.

ZEI says that the FCV Vanguard highlights an immediate and effective strategy to achieve climate goals: reusing existing vehicles, vessels, and equipment by replacing dirty, inefficient power sources with zero-emission fuel cell power systems.

“It is far more environmentally meaningful, immediate, and economically feasible to retrofit existing vehicles and vessels than to scrap them and manufacture entirely new ones, “ said Dr. Joe Pratt, CEO of ZEI. “By demonstrating a technically and commercially viable pathway for conversion, we’ve opened the door for every independent vehicle repair shop and boatyard to help their customers transition to zero emissions.