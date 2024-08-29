VIDEO: Tymor Marine offers a new solution for performing draft surveys Written by Nick Blenkey









For centuries, draft surveys—an essential measurement to determine the weight of a vessel and its cargo—have been conducted manually, relying on the judgement of the human eye. This traditional approach is susceptible to human error and environmental variables, which can lead to inaccurate readings. Even a minor misreading by just a couple of centimeters can lead to significant legal disputes over apparent, yet non-existent, cargo shortages. Now maritime consultancy Tymor Marine is set to launch the beta version of its groundbreaking draft survey technology, DRFT MRKS, in time for September’s SMM Hamburg trade show.

The innovative software, which leverages advanced artificial intelligence and deep learning applied to video capture, promises to transform how draft surveys are conducted across the maritime industry.

Tymor Marine is seeking up to 50 participants to take part in the trial of the beta phase of the technology. Mariners, surveyors, ship owners and managers who are interested in using the tech can apply to trial the software in their own operating environment, with no obligation, and zero cost.

Tymor’s DRFT MRKS software provides an accurate method of reading of a vessel’s depth, allowing for an accurate measurement of the vessel’s displacement. It addresses a critical need for precision in ensuring the cargo loaded is recorded correctly, as well as contributing to the vessel’s stability and safe navigation. In addition to its primary function, the technology can also be applied to monitor tides, reservoir levels, and river depths, expanding its utility across various maritime operations.

Beyond problems with accuracy, traditional draft surveys also pose inherent health and safety risks to the seafarers who undertake them. The process can require them to approach the hull of a vessel or the underside of a floating structure, typically in a small boat, creating a hazardous working environment.

Tymor Marine originally developed DRFT MRKS to help its in-house naval architecture services team overcome the inherent challenges of conducting draft surveys. With support from economic development agency Scottish Enterprise, Scotland’s innovation center CENSIS and the University of Edinburgh, the company optimized the software’s deep learning capabilities, ensuring it can accurately interpret draft marks even under difficult conditions. The AI-driven solution also mitigates issues such as faded or rusted markings, poor lighting, marine growth, bad weather, and wave swell.

Crucially, the video capture feature allows for data collection from a safer distance, whether by a mariner using a handheld device or a drone, significantly reducing the health and safety risks associated with traditional methods.

Kevin Moran, managing director of Tymor Marine, said: “With this beta phase launch of DRFT MRKS we are taking another significant step towards modernizing draft surveys, a process that has remained largely unchanged for centuries. Our goal is to eliminate human error and enhance safety, making operations more efficient and reliable. We invite vessel operators to join us in this beta trial and experience firsthand how this groundbreaking technology can transform their operations.”

With offices in Aberdeen and Glasgow in Scotland and Lafayette, La., Tymor Marine offers both state-of-the-art technology solutions and traditional naval architecture services.