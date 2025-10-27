VIDEO: Rolls-Royce in high speed sector methanol engine world first

MTU parent company Rolls-Royce Power Systems reports that it has successfully tested the world’s first high-speed marine engine powered exclusively by methanol on its test bench in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

Its engineers and their partners in the German Government-funded meOHmare research project, have reached what the company is hailing as an important milestone on the road to climate-neutral and environmentally friendly propulsion solutions for shipping.

“This is a genuine world first,” said Dr. Jörg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. “To date, there is no other high-speed engine in this performance class that runs purely on methanol. We are investing specifically in future technologies in order to open up efficient ways for our customers to reduce CO2 emissions and further expand our leading role in sustainable propulsion systems.”

The joint project meOHmare is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and combines the expertise of Rolls-Royce, injection system specialist Woodward L’Orange, and the WTZ Roßlau technology and research center. The goal is to develop a comprehensive concept for a CO2-neutral marine engine based on green methanol by the end of 2025.

Methanol presents new challenges for engineering: unlike diesel, liquid alcohol does not ignite spontaneously and requires a completely new injection technology. “We have fundamentally redesigned the combustion process, the turbocharging, and the engine control system – and even adapted our test bench infrastructure,” said Dr. Johannes Kech, head of methanol engine development in the Power Systems division at Rolls-Royce. “Initial tests show that the engine is running smoothly – now it’s time for fine-tuning.”

“With this successful test run, we are sending a clear signal: green methanol is a future-oriented fuel – and the technology for it is here,” said Denise Kurtulus, senior vice president global marine at Rolls-Royce. “The single-fuel methanol engine is an attractive solution, especially for operators of ferries, yachts or supply vessels who want to reduce their carbon footprint. The task now is to create the framework conditions for wider use.”

Rolls-Royce is also working on a dual-fuel concept that can use both methanol and diesel – a bridging technology until green methanol is widely available.

Green methanol is considered one of the most promising alternative fuels for shipping. If it is produced using electricity from renewable energies in a power-to-X process, its operation is CO2-neutral. Compared to other sustainable fuels, methanol is easy to store, biodegradable, and causes significantly fewer pollutants.

“For us, methanol is the fuel of the future in shipping – clean, efficient, and climate-friendly. It burns with significantly lower emissions than fossil fuels and has a high energy density compared to other sustainable energy sources,” said Kurtulus.