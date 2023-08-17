VIDEO: Odfjell in tanker sector suction sail first

Bergen, Norway, headquartered Odfjell is to install a bound4blue eSAIL suction sail system on a chemical tanker — a first for the bound4blue technology in the tanker sector.

Odfjell has been actively pursuing decarbonization initiatives for many years, and recently documented a 51% improved carbon intensity compared to the 2008 baseline. The deployment of bound4blue’s eSAIL system marks another milestone in the company’s implementation of innovative solutions to increase its fleet’s energy efficiency.

“Since 2020, we have been studying sail technologies as a potential energy efficiency measure for our fleet, and we are excited to now take the next step by partnering with bound4blue to implement their pioneering eSAILsystem on one of our chemical tankers,” said Jan Opedal, manager projects at Odfjell. “This technology has significant potential to reduce emissions by harvesting the energy on the ship itself and transforming it directly into a forward thrust.”

Bound4blue says that the eSAIL as a type of Wind-Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS) based on active boundary layer control using suction.

“When exposed to wind, with the suction off, it only produces drag as with any other non-lifting structure,” says bound4blue. “However, when the suction is activated, a small amount of air is sucked in, which re-adheres the airflow to the sail, generating enormous amounts of lift with low drag.” (More on the technology HERE).

Odfjell says its decision to cooperate with bound4blue was supported by an extensive study conducted by Swedish research institute SSPA, evaluating various Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS) for the Odfjell fleet. The pioneer installation will be completed in 2024.

“This project marks another leap in our dedication to decarbonization,” says Erik Hjortland, VP technology at Odfjell. “As the first tanker company to test the suction-sail technology, we demonstrate our innovative capabilities and dedication to a more sustainable shipping sector. We all have a responsibility to use as few resources as possible, and Odfjell’s long-time efforts in energy efficiency have significantly reduced our fleet’s emissions. The work continues, and we look forward to documenting further improvements with the installation of suction sails.”

“We are thrilled to team up with Odfjell for our first-ever installation in the tanker segment,” said David Ferrer, CTO at Cantabria, Spain, based bound4blue. “They are true pioneers in innovation and sustainability, setting the bar for decarbonization in the industry. We are pleased that they have chosen our technology after their thorough analysis, confirming that we are headed in the right direction. Working with their open and collaborative team has been fantastic, and we are confident that our joint efforts will unlock significant value for the industry.”