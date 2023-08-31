VIDEO: Oceanbird wing sail plans move forward

Alfa Laval and Wallenius joint venture Oceanbird reports that its first wing sail, Wing 560, has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV.

Conceived by Wallenius, the Oceanbird system for vessel propulsion uses wing sails that have more in common with modern aircraft than traditional sailing ships. Fully applied, it is claimed, the system can reduce emissions by 90% on the largest ocean-going vessels.

“It is one of the first stiff wing sails that will tilt in hard winds as a safety feature to get an Approval in Principle” says Niclas Dahl, managing director at Oceanbird. “It is reassuring that DNV supports our safety philosophy since we are now going from vision into realization. In just a few months, we will begin to assemble our first full-scale wing prototypes, which will be onboard a vessel in about one year from now.”

Concept illustrations and videos show that the design has evolved since the joint venture was launched back in 2021.

An Approval in Principle is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and that no significant obstacles, so called showstoppers, exist to prevent the concept from being realized, says Oceanbird.

DNV looked into how the wing could handle extreme conditions such as heavy wind loads, snow and ice loads and green sea (waves on deck). It also investigated redundancies in system functionalities (trimming, reefing, folding, etc.), control systems, the foundation and machinery and electrical component functionalities.

“We’re pleased to award Oceanbird the AiP for their wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS). Such systems hold promise in enhancing the efficiency of maritime operations, and partnerships like this play a significant role in moving the industry towards decarbonization,” said Hasso Hoffmeister, senior principal engineer at DNV. “With our extensive knowledge in this domain, DNV is eager to collaborate and foster the advancement of these innovations.”

SAFETY FIRST

To reduce uncertainties related to the concept, Oceanbird requested that the review include documents beyond the minimum requirements

“Safety is our first priority and therefore, we wanted DNV to do a comprehensive review of the design” says Mikael Razola, Technical Director at Oceanbird. “The good collaboration with DNV has been very important for us. We are confident in our design, and this strengthens us when going into the next step, which is a Type 40 meter high and 14 meter wide (560 square meter) rigid wing.”

Oceanbird says that a vessel that is specifically built for sailing with a full set of six Oceanbird Wing 560 will be sailing in 2027