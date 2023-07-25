VIDEO: NewCleo offers new options for marine nuclear propulsion

In another indication that nuclear propulsion could well be a part of maritime’s decarbonization strategy, London-headquartered nuclear tech start up NewCleo has signed an agreement with shipbuilding giant Fincantieri and classification society RINA.

The three will carry out a feasibility study on maritime nuclear propulsion options, including the use of NewCleo’s innovative Generation IV LFR (Lead-cooled Fast Reactor) reactors.

NewCleo, which was founded in 2021 and has since raised EUR 400 million, says that using its technology for marine propulsion would involve installing a closed mini reactor on vessels as a small nuclear battery producing a 30 MW electric output.

What looks to differentiate NewCleo’s technology from previously proposed marine “atomic batteries” is that they are lead-cooled fast reactors (LFRs), one of the reactor types considered in a just completed ABS study.

The NewCleo reactors are fueled with MOX.

MOX (Mixed Pu-U Oxides) fuel is made using the existing waste from the current nuclear industry and consists of depleted uranium, a byproduct of the enrichment process of today’s reactors, and plutonium extracted from the spent nuclear fuel.

In addition to eliminating shipping GHG emissions, advantages claimed for NewCleo’s technology are that it would require infrequent refueling (only once every 10-15 years), very limited maintenance and would allow easy replacement at end of life.

NewCleo says that using its nuclear power solution on ships would safeguard the marine ecosystem in the event of an accident. With NewCleo’s design the liquid lead inside the reactor would solidify as it cools down in contact with the cold water, enclosing the reactor core in a solid casing, and containing all radiation thanks to the shielding properties of lead.

“I am delighted that we are launching a project for civil nuclear naval propulsion with this important feasibility study,” said NewCleo chairman and CEO Stefano Bueno. “Fincantieri and RINA are two global leaders in the shipping sector, and combining their expertise with our technology innovation can bring a real solution to the issue of carbon emissions in maritime transport.”

“Today Fincantieri reaffirms its vocation to be a pioneer and catalyst for progress in the maritime sector with cutting-edge, efficient and sustainable technologies,” said Fincantieri CEO and general manager Pierroberto Folgiero. “Indeed, the agreement allows us to explore the possibility of adding a new and visionary solution among those at our disposal to achieve the ambitious decarbonization goals the industry has set for itself. Nuclear power holds enormous potential and, as such, it needs the best expertise to be expressed, and we are proud to join with partners like newcleo and RINA to help get this done.”

“The improvement of fuel efficiency and vessel design is already giving good results in reducing shipping footprint. But, in order to reach the targets fixed for this industry, we need alternative fuels with low carbon content from well to waste,” said Ugo Salerno, chairman and CEO of RINA. “Nuclear will be one of the answers to these objectives. In addition, small modular reactors will be the most efficient solution to apply nuclear to shipping. We are proud to cooperate with NewCleo and Fincantieri in order to make feasible, as soon as possible, the implementation of SMRs on vessels.”