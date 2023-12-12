VIDEO: Hydrotug 1 set to start operations

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges and CMB.TECH today announced that Hydrotug 1, the world’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat, is ready to start operations in the Antwerp port area. While a lot of attention has been paid to hydrogen fuel cell powered vessels, the Hydrotug 1 is the first tugboat to be powered by combustion engines that burn hydrogen in combination with traditional fuel.

It is the first vessel that uses the BeHydro V12 dual fuel medium speed engines – each rated at 2 MW – with the latest EU Stage V emissions aftertreatment.

The Hydrotug 1 can store 415 kilograms of compressed hydrogen in 54 individual Type 3 cylinders installed in six stillages on deck

The vessel is designed to eliminate the emission equivalent of 350 cars per year.

“Hydrogen is one of the keys to an economy and society with minimal climate impact. As such, it is one of the raw materials, energy sources and fuels of the future,” said Port of Antwerp-Bruges CEO Jacques Vandermeiren. “The Port of Antwerp-Bruges wants to fully exploit its potential and is committed to being an active pioneer in the hydrogen economy on a European scale. With the Hydrotug 1, the world’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat, we want to be a source of inspiration as well as an example for other ports.”

Alexander Saverys, whose many hats include that of CEO at CMB.TECH,said: “The Hydrotug 1 is the world’s largest hydrogen-powered vessel and it is ‘made in Europe!’ We are delighted and grateful to have the Port of Antwerp-Bruges as our partner. Port of Antwerp-Bruges shares the same commitment as CMB.TECH to decarbonizing shipping and showcasing technology that can be scaled. The Hydrotug 1 is another big step towards zero-carbon shipping and proves that there is a vibrant energy transition industry in Antwerp, Belgium and Europe.”

HydroTug 1 specifications: