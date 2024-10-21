VIDEO: Elire Infra launches new floating “Smart Hubs”

London-based Elire Infra has launched Smart Hubs, which it describes as “the world’s first intelligent floating infrastructure to accelerate net zero goals across multiple industries. The modular, multi-purpose and scalable infrastructure solutions are designed for applications in ports, harbors, waterways, and the industries they support.

Elire Infra’s Smart Hubs address critical infrastructure challenges by offering a sustainable, scalable, and commercially viable solution that, says the company, “bridges the gap between innovation and practical application. They are tailored to help clients achieve decarbonization and net-zero goals while future-proofing operations for emerging technologies and evolving energy demands.”

Unlike tradition pontoons, Elire Infra’s Smart Hubs are designed to be agile, flexible, and customizable for a variety of industries, including ports, cruise lines, shipping, logistics, and energy. The platforms facilitate maritime shoreside energy connections, support renewable energy projects, and provide adaptable infrastructure for the future of clean transport.

The market for floating platforms, valued at $10.8 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $18.5 billion by 2030. However, traditional platforms often serve a single function and are sunk in waterways when no longer required. Elire Infra’s Smart Hubs, on the other hand, offer a multi-functional solution designed to evolve with industry demands.

The increasing impact of climate change has led governments to implement stricter regulations aimed at reducing emissions, with global sustainability targets set for 2050. Ports and harbors are at a crossroads. Over 70% of global city infrastructure is yet to be designed for the future, requiring significant investment to address aging facilities, capacity constraints, and the demands of new technologies. Less than 5% of new energy, mobility, and transport investments globally are in infrastructure. Port tenants plan to spend $163 billion between 2021 and 2030 in the U.S. alone, according to the American Association of Port Authorities.

As well as being expensive and time consuming, expanding ports and harbors with traditional infrastructure also has significant environmental impacts. Cities and ports need affordable, future-proof infrastructure solutions that can transition with new technologies and are quick to deploy with minimal disruption to business continuity and the environment.

Aligned with eight UN Sustainability Goals, Elire Infra’s Smart Hubs are designed for a lifespan of more than 30 years. The modular, scalable hubs are hexagonal in form, with a central technical nucleus and six outer platforms. The hexagonal form provides increased strength and scalability, allowing for many hubs to be connected or taken apart. This ensures that ports and harbors are not left with unused assets that no longer generate revenue.

Environmental disturbances are kept to a minimum with Elire’s solution, with any temporary damage restored upon removal compared to the permanent habitat destruction associated with traditional port expansion. Using a blend of existing and cutting-edge maritime technologies, the Smart Hubs support the integration of clean energy and the electrification of the mobility sector to accelerate decarbonization.

The central nucleus integrates components that support today’s technology while allowing for the adoption of emerging technologies. The hubs are pre-certified and ready to install, supporting technical integrations for partners to test environments.

The hubs range in size from 400 to 1,600 square meters and can be shipped and moved to the site using containers. They can be easily manufactured at local fabrication yards or dry docks, allowing for faster deployment and boosting local economies.

Luke Jenkinson, founder and CEO of Elire Group, said, “As a company uniquely placed at the intersection of infrastructure, mobility, and clean energy, we design and engineer new solutions for critical infrastructure, playing a key role in the shift toward net zero. The innovative engineering behind our Smart Hubs, combined with the versatility of their unique hexagonal design, allows for endless configurations tailored to specific cases and locations.”

“We conducted a study in partnership with a decarbonization consulting company, MH Tech, and found that a network of Smart Hubs in ten small regions across the Mediterranean, including Malta, could save the equivalent of 10 million tons of CO2 over ten years,” Jenkinson added.

Aimed at ports, harbors, city waterway authorities, municipalities, cruise lines, wind farm developers, and energy companies across the world, Elire Infra aims to supply 200 Smart Hubs by 2030.